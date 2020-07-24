Log in
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/24 11:30:00 am
199.5 GBX   -4.36%
02:39pIAG PENCE : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
12:00pBritish Airways owner considers 2.8 bln euro share issue to prop up finances
RE
11:40aBA aims to sell shares, dodge bailout - sources
RE
IAG PENCE : Bernstein gives a Buy rating

07/24/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

Bernstein is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at GBX 400.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 11 417 M 13 290 M 13 290 M
Net income 2020 -3 922 M -4 565 M -4 565 M
Net Debt 2020 13 979 M 16 273 M 16 273 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,10x
Yield 2020 1,00%
Capitalization 4 548 M 5 299 M 5 295 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,83 €
Last Close Price 2,29 €
Spread / Highest target 122%
Spread / Average Target 67,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-66.62%5 280
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-54.21%17 012
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.03%13 789
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.33%13 085
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.06%10 847
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.28%9 651
