Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU (IAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

International Consolidated Airlines : 10 Start-ups Join IAG's Third Hangar 51 Accelerator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:32am CEST

International Airlines Group (IAG) has chosen 10 finalists to join its third Hangar 51 global accelerator programme in collaboration with British Airways, Avios and IAG Cargo.

From more than 400 applications in 40 countries, IAG selected 28 start-ups to present their innovative products and services before a judging panel at a pitch day earlier this month.

The start-ups will be embedded in the heart of IAG for 10 weeks where they will be working side by side with mentors and experts from across the Group. Based in London, the programme gives entrepreneurs a real taste of corporate life with access to resources to develop, shape and test their products.

The Hangar 51 finalists are:

  • 30K is a US start-up which provides an application programming interface (API) that populates flight search results detailing the fare's mileage earning and frequent flyer benefits.
  • Assaia is a Swiss start-up which feeds airport ramp video footage into the airlines' networks to set up more efficient aircraft turnarounds.
  • Biobeat is an Israeli startup which has developed a wearable medical monitoring device suitable for cabin crew, pilots and travellers.
  • Emu Analytics creates real-time analytics and data to track cargo and baggage containers.
  • LuckyTrip has created an app which uses artificial intelligence (AI) for travellers to find unique trips with one tap. Users set their budget, tap the 'Lucky' button and instantly see a trip to hundreds of destinations in Europe.
  • Mobilus Labs offers a wearable voice communications platform which enables teams to connect from various environments.
  • SATAVIA provides airlines with decision intelligence to make aviation smarter. The cloud-based platform uses a combination of satellite earth observation data, numerical weather prediction and aircraft tracking to optimise maintenance and flight operations.
  • Signol develops software which focuses on fuel efficiency by analysing operational data and provides feedback to pilots to help reduce CO2 emissions.
  • Skylights has developed a Virtual Reality (VR) headset that offers a true movie theatre experience, enabling passengers to watch in-flight entertainment in 2D, 3D and 180°.
  • Soter Analytics specialises in wearable health devices for airport ramp operations staff to prevent physical injuries in workplaces.

Dupsy Abiola, IAG's head of global innovation, said: 'We are very excited to collaborate with this year's start-ups and harness their potential to transform the future of travel. Hangar 51 enables start-ups to accelerate their business growth through mentorship and access to one of the world's largest airline groups. It's a fertile ground for start-ups because they can be eyeball-to-eyeball with us and IAG has the opportunity to explore new applications in areas of emerging technology and user experience.'

The Hangar 51 accelerator programme starts this week and demo day will be held in London on December 14, 2018.

For more information, please visit: http://www.hangar51.com/

Ends

October 2, 2018 IAG21

Media contacts:
IAG press office: +44 208 564 2810
media.relations@iairgroup.com

Disclaimer

IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 09:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
11:32aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : 10 Start-ups Join IAG's Third Hangar 51 Ac..
PU
10/01INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
09/30INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity s..
CO
09/28INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
09/27INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
09/26INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
09/26INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
09/25Huge amount of work on aviation needed in no-deal Brexit scenario - IATA
RE
09/25INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
09/24INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03International Consolidated Airlines Group's (BABWF) CEO Willie Walsh on Half .. 
08/03International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Cal.. 
05/07International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Cal.. 
02/26International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings.. 
02/23International Consolidated Airlines Group's (ICAGY) CEO William Walsh on Q4 2.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 385 M
EBIT 2018 3 315 M
Net income 2018 2 744 M
Debt 2018 576 M
Yield 2018 4,13%
P/E ratio 2018 5,45
P/E ratio 2019 6,06
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,56x
Capitalization 14 412 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,80 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-1.20%16 651
DELTA AIR LINES1.07%40 097
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC29.99%24 082
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.39%17 274
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.85%16 248
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.12%12 540
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.