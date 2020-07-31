Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : Air France-KLM ready for more network cuts if recovery lags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 05:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Air France plane prepares to land at Nice International airport in Nice

Air France-KLM is ready to cut capacity by more than the previously announced 20% if the coronavirus recovery falls short of expectations, Chief Executive Ben Smith said on Friday.

Smith was speaking to analysts after the Franco-Dutch airline group posted a 1.55 billion euro (1.4 billion pounds) second-quarter operating loss on Thursday and outlined a cautious ramp-up of services for the remaining summer months.

"The Air France-KLM group will reduce its global capacity by a minimum of 20% in 2021 compared to 2019 levels," Smith told analysts on Friday. "We'll continue to evaluate if further adjustments are required."

Air France-KLM, which has received 10.4 billion euros in bailout loans backed by the French and Dutch governments, is cutting jobs at its two main carriers while sticking to ambitious fleet-replacement plans.

KLM announced 1,500 more layoffs on Friday, weeks after Air France moved to reduce its headcount by 7,580.

Shares in Air France-KLM fell 1.9% by 0904 GMT amid a European sector-wide decline led by IAG, which was down 7.1% after the British Airways parent said it was moving ahead with a 2.75 billion euro capital increase.

The beginnings of a European recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought air travel to a virtual halt, now appear threatened by new localised outbreaks and restrictions.

Paying back aid during a sluggish recovery from aviation's worst crisis "will prove a monumental challenge for the group", said Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska, who questioned whether investment and labour cuts went far enough.

Air France-KLM finance executives "will have a busy decade", Roeska predicted, "refinancing the state-backed loans, selling the silverware (and) possibly going for several equity raises".

By Laurence Frost
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -0.50% 3.565 Real-time Quote.-64.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -7.26% 167.53493 Delayed Quote.-71.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
05:22aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Air France-KLM ready for more network cuts..
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:12aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG names new chair amid changing of the g..
RE
05:10aIAG PENCE : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
04:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : BAT, Glencore lift FTSE 100 after U.S. data-driven slump
RE
03:26aBA owner IAG to raise $3.3 billion to ride out COVID crisis
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:04aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG CEO says will have comfortable buffer,..
RE
07/30FACTBOX : Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
RE
07/29FACTBOX : Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 417 M 13 537 M 13 537 M
Net income 2020 -3 922 M -4 650 M -4 650 M
Net Debt 2020 13 066 M 15 493 M 15 493 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,97x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 973 M 4 683 M 4 711 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,81 €
Last Close Price 2,00 €
Spread / Highest target 155%
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-71.03%4 683
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-57.35%15 844
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.04%13 892
AIR CHINA LIMITED-38.69%12 578
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.68%10 413
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-63.97%9 236
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group