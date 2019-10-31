Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : BA owner IAG profit knocked by pilot strikes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 03:40am EDT
British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG said on Thursday that it had taken a hit from industrial action from pilots at the airline, knocking profits in its third quarter.

IAG posted third quarter operating profit of 1.4 billion euros (1.21 billion pounds), in line with analyst consensus, and said that it expects its 2019 operating profit before exceptional items to be 215 million euros lower than 2018, reiterating a September profit warning.

The group said that the action by pilots at BA, together with other disruption, resulted in a hit to operating profit of 155 million euros in the three months to September 30.

British Airways pilots went on strike for 48 hours in September, grounding 1,700 flights in a dispute between pilot union BALPA and the airline over pay.

The pilot walkout was the first in the airline's history. No further strike dates have been scheduled, but the union said it retained the right to announce more.

IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said that aside from the disruption, the airline group had performed well.

"These are good underlying results," he said in a statement. "Our performance has been affected by industrial action by pilots' union BALPA."

($1 = 0.8958 euros)

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by James Davey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
03:40aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : BA owner IAG profit knocked by pilot strik..
RE
10/29India's IndiGo places historic order for 300 Airbus planes
RE
10/28INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Zamna (formerly VChain Technology) raises ..
AQ
10/23RICHARD BRANSON : Second Brexit referendum would keep Britain in EU - Virgin's B..
RE
10/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Heathrow calls for further industry-wide a..
AQ
10/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Heathrow slot war hots up as Virgin boss s..
AQ
10/17Norwegian Air, JetBlue tie up to expand transatlantic network
RE
10/17Norwegian Air, JetBlue tie up to expand transatlantic network
RE
10/17INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Heathrow faces pressure to up its competit..
AQ
10/14Climate change activists target BlackRock in London
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 593 M
EBIT 2019 3 238 M
Net income 2019 2 226 M
Debt 2019 7 140 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 5,74x
P/E ratio 2020 5,40x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 11 931 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,53  €
Last Close Price 6,01  €
Spread / Highest target 92,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-15.89%13 274
DELTA AIR LINES INC.10.98%35 684
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.9.48%23 035
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.50%15 706
RYANAIR HOLDINGS10.51%14 492
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.96%11 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group