International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

International Consolidated Airlines : Britain-based airlines seek industry tax breaks in coronavirus battle

03/26/2020 | 02:53am EDT
Easyjet and British Airways planes are pictured at Gatwick airport

A representative body for airlines based in Britain has written to its transport minister seeking industry-specific tax and air traffic fee holidays to help survive a coronavirus pandemic that has brought air travel to a standstill.

easyJet, IAG-owned British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have no revenue coming in, forcing them to ground hundreds of planes, and putting thousands of jobs and the future of the sector at risk.

Airlines UK asked Transport Minister Grant Shapps for a six-month suspension in air passenger duty, and a waiver of air traffic control and related charges through the rest of 2020, as well as relief from EU flight compensation rules.

"We believe a number of such measures are necessary to enable aviation both to deal with the ongoing crisis in the short-term but also to support and accelerate a strong UK recovery later in the year," it said in Wednesday's letter.

The request came after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak's blow to hopes for a specific aviation rescue package when he said the government would only provide support if airlines could not raise capital from other sources, such as existing investors.

Airlines UK also said its members were desperate for more information on how to access a scheme the government said would reimburse 80% of the wage costs of furloughed workers.

"Please can we urge that further clarity is provided as soon as possible owing to the severe cash pressures that airlines are facing," the industry body said in the letter.

Airlines UK, which also represents Jet2, TUI, Norwegian and Ryanair, said it hoped the government would consider the temporary tax break and dropped charges in ongoing talks.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 12.60% 650.8 Delayed Quote.-54.31%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 9.26% 230 Delayed Quote.-63.18%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 715 M
EBIT 2020 2 209 M
Net income 2020 1 513 M
Debt 2020 9 498 M
Yield 2020 9,34%
P/E ratio 2020 4,79x
P/E ratio 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,50x
Capitalization 4 969 M
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6,35  €
Last Close Price 2,50  €
Spread / Highest target 251%
Spread / Average Target 154%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-63.18%5 388
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-54.02%17 142
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.26%12 107
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.87%11 137
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%10 725
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.60%8 217
