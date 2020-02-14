Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:44am EST
Travellers, wearing masks as a precautionary measure to avoid contracting coronavirus, are seen at Guarulhos International Airport in Guarulhos

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Below are details (in alphabetical order):

AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS

** American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April 24 from March 27 earlier

** Air France - Said on Feb.6 it would suspend flights to and from mainland China for much of March

** Air Seoul - The South Korean budget carrier suspended China flights from Jan. 28 until further notice.

** Air Tanzania - Tanzania's state-owned carrier, which had planned to begin charter flights to China in February, postponed its maiden flights.

** Air Mauritius - Suspended all flights to China and Hong Kong

** Austrian Airlines - until end-February.

** British Airways - Jan. 29-March 31.

** Delta Airlines - Feb. 2-April 30

** Egyptair - Feb. 1 until further notice.

** El Al Israel Airlines - Said on Feb. 12 it would suspend its Hong Kong flights until March 20 and reduce its daily flights to Bangkok. It suspended flights to Beijing from Jan. 30 to March 25 following a health ministry directive.

** Finnair - Cancelled all flights to mainland China and decreased the number of flights to Hong Kong until March 28.

** Iberia Airlines - The Spanish carrier extended its suspension of flights from Madrid to Shanghai, its only route, from Feb. 29 until the end of April.

** JejuAir Co Ltd - Korean airline to suspend all China routes starting March 1

** Kenya Airways - Jan. 31 until further notice.

** KLM - Will extend its ban up to March 15

** Lion Air - All of February.

** LOT - Extends flight suspension until March 28

** Lufthansa - Extended all flight cancellations to mainland China until March 28.

** Oman and Saudia, Saudi Arabia's state airline, both suspended flights on Feb. 2 until further notice.

** Qatar Airways - Feb. 1 until further notice.

** Rwandair - Jan. 31 until further notice.

** Nordic airline SAS - Extended its suspension of flights to Shanghai and Beijing until March 29.

** Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost carrier - Feb. 8 until further notice.

** United Airlines - Feb. 5-April 23. Service to Hong Kong suspended Feb. 8-April 23.

** Vietjet and Vietnam Airlines - Suspended flights to the mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macau Feb. 1-April 30, in line with its aviation authority's directive.

AIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED SOME CHINA FLIGHTS/ROUTES

** Air Canada- Cancelled direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai Jan. 30-Feb 29.

** Air China - Said on Feb. 12 it will cancel flights to Athens, Greece, from Feb. 17 to March 18

** Air China - State carrier said on Feb. 9 it will "adjust" flights between China and the United States.

** Air New Zealand - Suspended Auckland-Shanghai service Feb. 9-March 29.

** ANA Holdings - Suspended routes including Shanghai and Hong Kong from Feb. 10 until further notice.

** Cathay Pacific Airways - Plans to cut a third of its capacity over the next two months, including 90% of flights to mainland China. It has encouraged its 27,000 employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave in a bid to preserve cash.

** Emirates and Etihad - The United Arab Emirates, a major international transit hub, suspended flights to and from China, except for Beijing.

** Hainan Airlines - Suspended flights between Budapest, Hungary, and Chongqing Feb. 7-March 27.

** Philippine Airlines - Cut the number of flights between Manila and China by over half.

** Qantas Airways - Suspended direct flights to China from Feb. 1. The Australian national carrier halted flights from Sydney to Beijing and Sydney to Shanghai between Feb. 9-March 29.

** Royal Air Maroc - The Moroccan airline suspended direct flights to China Jan. 31-Feb. 29. On Jan. 16, it had launched a direct air route with three flights weekly between its Casablanca hub and Beijing.

** Russia - All Russian airlines, with the exception of national airline Aeroflot, stopped flying to China from Jan. 31. Small airline Ikar will also continue flights between Moscow and China. All planes arriving from China will be sent to a separate terminal in the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport.

** Singapore Airlines - Suspended or cut capacity on flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Xiamen and Chongqing, some of which are flown by regional arm SilkAir.

** UPS - Cancelled 22 flights to China because of the virus and normal manufacturing closures due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

** Virgin Atlantic - Extended its suspension of daily operations to Shanghai until March 28.

** Virgin Australia - Said it will withdraw from the Sydney-Hong Kong route from March 2 because it was "no longer a viable commercial route" due to growing concerns over the virus and civil unrest in Hong Kong.

(Compiled by Jagoda Darlak, Tommy Lund and Aditya Soni; Editing by Susan Fenton and Tomasz Janowski)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROFLOT-ROSSIYSKIYE AVIALINII PAO End-of-day quote.
AIR CANADA -1.76% 46.22 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
AIR CHINA LIMITED 0.15% 6.79 End-of-day quote.-15.13%
AIR FRANCE-KLM -0.40% 9.562 Real-time Quote.-3.65%
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED End-of-day quote.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.96% 29.2 Delayed Quote.1.81%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -1.31% 3395 End-of-day quote.-5.69%
CASABLANCA GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 0.7 End-of-day quote.-1.41%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.19% 10.5 End-of-day quote.-8.54%
EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD -2.33% 84.9 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
EURO / ISRAELI NEW SHEKEL (EUR/ILS) 0.11% 3.7157 End-of-day quote.-3.98%
FINNAIR OYJ -0.65% 6.125 Delayed Quote.4.85%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 1.72% 639.6 Delayed Quote.2.34%
JEJUAIR CO LTD End-of-day quote.
KENYA AIRWAYS PLC End-of-day quote.
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 0.00% 15.21 Delayed Quote.-7.31%
NORDIC GROUP LIMITED 4.76% 0.33 End-of-day quote.13.79%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED -0.62% 6.43 End-of-day quote.-9.56%
SAS AB (PUBL) 0.78% 14.13 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 0.35% 8.62 End-of-day quote.-5.27%
TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO End-of-day quote.
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.78% 79.55 Delayed Quote.-9.69%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.67% 105.95 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.16% 63.479 Delayed Quote.2.71%
VIETJET AVIATION JOINT STOCK CO End-of-day quote.
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC End-of-day quote.
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.135 End-of-day quote.-10.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
03:59pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways COO and director of people..
RE
02/14Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/13American Airlines selects Seattle for first direct U.S. flight to Bangalore
RE
02/11TUI leads London stocks rebound; NMC, Intu miss out
RE
02/11Air Italy goes into liquidation
RE
02/10Second Spanish airline applies to fly domestically in Brazil
RE
02/06Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
02/06British Airways owner IAG sees coronavirus having only marginal impact on glo..
RE
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally to Records as Investors' Coronavirus C..
DJ
02/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally as Investors' Coronavirus Concerns Eas..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 664 M
EBIT 2019 3 260 M
Net income 2019 2 250 M
Debt 2019 7 268 M
Yield 2019 3,87%
P/E ratio 2019 7,19x
P/E ratio 2020 6,41x
EV / Sales2019 0,88x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
Capitalization 15 290 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,45  €
Last Close Price 7,70  €
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA2.34%16 540
DELTA AIR LINES INC.0.72%37 549
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-9.69%20 130
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.87%18 394
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.13%15 411
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-5.69%13 212
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group