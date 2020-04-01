Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways could suspend 36,000 employees - BBC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 09:33pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce a suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.

The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported https://bbc.in/3498I5J, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.

Talks with the union are still ongoing, British Airways said in a brief statement to Reuters.

British Airways had said on Tuesday it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport, Britain's second-busiest airport, as the aviation sector reels under the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
09:33pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,000 emplo..
RE
09:31pBRITISH AIRWAYS COULD SUSPEND 36,000 : Bbc
RE
03/31INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways extends Revolving Credit F..
AQ
03/31Airlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
03/31INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways suspending flights from Ga..
RE
03/31Domino's UK names former Costa chief as CEO
RE
03/30RICHARD BRANSON : EasyJet grounds fleet as pandemic pushes airlines to the brink
RE
03/30INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG says British Airways extends credit fa..
RE
03/27European airlines resist mounting coronavirus refund claims
RE
03/27European airlines resist mounting coronavirus refund claims
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 247 M
EBIT 2020 1 335 M
Net income 2020 1 315 M
Debt 2020 9 757 M
Yield 2020 8,86%
P/E ratio 2020 6,37x
P/E ratio 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 4 542 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6,21  €
Last Close Price 2,29  €
Spread / Highest target 284%
Spread / Average Target 171%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-67.62%5 318
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-51.21%18 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.77%12 101
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-37.06%10 956
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.30%10 478
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-1.43%8 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group