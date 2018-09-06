International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways investigating customer data breach - IAG

The breach compromised personal and financial details of customers making bookings on the website and app between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5 this year, IAG said.

IAG said the stolen data did not include travel or passport details and British Airways was communicating with affected customers. The airline had notified the police and relevant authorities, it added.

The breach has been resolved and British Airways website is working normally, IAG said.

IAG did not say how many customers were affected by the incident.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)