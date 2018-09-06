Log in
International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways investigating customer data breach - IAG

09/06/2018 | 08:01pm CEST
British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

(Reuters) - International Airlines Group said on Thursday that its subsidiary British Airways was investigating a customer data breach on the British Airways website and mobile application.

The breach compromised personal and financial details of customers making bookings on the website and app between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5 this year, IAG said.

IAG said the stolen data did not include travel or passport details and British Airways was communicating with affected customers. The airline had notified the police and relevant authorities, it added.

The breach has been resolved and British Airways website is working normally, IAG said.

IAG did not say how many customers were affected by the incident.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 383 M
EBIT 2018 3 306 M
Net income 2018 2 749 M
Debt 2018 634 M
Yield 2018 3,74%
P/E ratio 2018 5,86
P/E ratio 2019 6,49
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 15 391 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 8,76 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP6.67%17 908
DELTA AIR LINES2.16%40 706
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC30.85%24 071
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.24%18 211
AIR CHINA LTD.-38.56%15 363
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.14%12 699
