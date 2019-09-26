Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways owner IAG warns of profit hit from pilot strikes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 03:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A British Airways Airbus A320 aircraft sits on the tarmac at Heathrow Airport in London

(Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG warned on Thursday full-year operating pretax profit will be 215 million euros lower than last year, as major pilot strikes grounded thousands of flights.

IAG, which reported a profit of 3.49 billion euros (£3.09 billion) last year, expects the strikes to hit the company by 137 million euros, with a further 33 million euro impact because of "threatened strikes" by Heathrow Airport employees.

The strikes in September backed by the pilots' union, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA), led to an initial cancellation of 4,521 flights over seven days.

British Airways pilots had cancelled a strike set for Sept. 27 to create time for talks. BA has offered its pilots an 11.5% pay rise over three years.

"There have been no further talks between British Airways and BALPA," the company said on Thursday.

The airline, whose competition includes easyJet, Ryanair and other low-cost airlines, estimates booking trends in its low cost segments will be hurt by 45 million euros.

Shares were seen falling 5% to 7%, according to premarket indicators.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
03:31aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE drops for fifth straight day after slew of profit a..
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:09aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner IAG warns of profit ..
RE
09/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks lead FTSE 100's descent; Thomas Cook collapse buoy..
RE
09/23Strains that sank Thomas Cook weigh on European airlines
RE
09/19LONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Snap Three-day Losing Run
DJ
09/19LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks propel FTSE higher after flurry of central bank me..
RE
09/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways pilots cancel September 27..
RE
09/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Virgin Atlantic intensifies BA rivalry wit..
AQ
09/17Wizz Air boss looks to Brexit as an opportunity to grow
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 756 M
EBIT 2019 3 295 M
Net income 2019 2 312 M
Debt 2019 6 681 M
Yield 2019 5,88%
P/E ratio 2019 4,97x
P/E ratio 2020 4,80x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 10 749 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,63  €
Last Close Price 5,42  €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-22.31%11 786
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.85%37 572
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC6.50%22 686
AIR CHINA LTD.9.42%15 789
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.12%12 485
ANA HOLDINGS INC-0.18%11 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group