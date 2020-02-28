Log in
International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways-owner IAG warns over coronavirus earnings hit

02/28/2020
FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

British Airways-owner IAG said coronavirus would hit earnings this year but it does not know by how much, as it warned weakening demand would cause further flight cancellations in the coming days.

Coronavirus, the illness which emerged late last year in China, has sent demand for travel plunging in recent weeks as the outbreak has spread. Airlines are flying blind into a crisis of unknown severity and duration.

IAG, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, usually gives an earnings forecast at this time of year but said the ongoing uncertainty of the impact and duration of coronavirus meant it could not give accurate profit guidance at this stage.

The company said that it was cutting costs and implementing revenue initiatives to help it weather the storm, following rival airlines such as Germany's Lufthansa and Amsterdam-based KLM which have cut costs in recent days.

At IAG, flight cancellations due to falling travel demand would constrain capacity growth this year, it said, adding it expected to cut more flights on its short-haul European network in the coming days, in response to an outbreak of the virus in Italy.

For 2019, IAG reported a 5.7% drop in operating profit to 3.285 billion euros, slightly ahead of a downgraded forecast of 3.27 billion euros it gave in September when it said a pilots strike would result in a 215 million euros hit.

IAG CEO Willie Walsh is overseeing his last quarterly results announcement before he hands the reins to new boss Luis Gallego, currently the boss of IAG's Iberia airline, on March 26.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -7.49% 516 Delayed Quote.-17.54%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -6.05% 12.27 Delayed Quote.-25.23%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 666 M
EBIT 2019 3 261 M
Net income 2019 2 261 M
Debt 2019 7 365 M
Yield 2019 4,93%
P/E ratio 2019 5,61x
P/E ratio 2020 5,04x
EV / Sales2019 0,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,71x
Capitalization 11 991 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 8,43  €
Last Close Price 6,04  €
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-17.54%13 173
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-17.60%31 614
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-26.28%16 496
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.10%14 938
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.47%14 844
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.39%11 835
