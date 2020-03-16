Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways-owner, easyJet make drastic cuts to try to survive coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 04:04am EDT
BA plane taxis past tail fins of parked aircraft to runway near Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport

The owner of British Airways and easyJet, Europe's no.3 and no.4 airlines, said they would ground aircraft on an unprecedented scale in a battle to survive the travel restrictions and European lockdowns now convulsing the industry.

Britain's government said it would discuss how to protect the industry from the coronavirus pandemic after easyJet on Monday joined Virgin Atlantic in calling for government help as people across the world stop traveling.

"European aviation faces a precarious future and it is clear that coordinated government backing will be required to ensure the industry survives and is able to continue to operate when the crisis is over," easyJet's CEO Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

BA-owner IAG stopped short of asking for government backing, however. IAG's CEO Willie Walsh has long-opposed any government help for airlines.

He was due to retire later this month, but it was announced on Monday that he would defer his retirement for a few months to provide stability during this challenging time.

IAG said it would cut its flying capacity by at least 75% in April and May, while easyJet said it could ground the majority of its fleet on a rolling basis. The airlines are the no.3 and no.4 European carriers on a passenger number basis.

Both airlines said they had strong balance sheets, providing details on their cash positions and credit facilities.

IAG, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, said it had total liquidity of 9.3 billion euros, while easyJet said it had 1.6 billion pounds of cash plus an undrawn $500 million revolving credit facility.

Both airlines said they could not provide profit guidance for their current financial years. IAG also detailed cost cuts including a freeze on discretionary spending, working hours reductions and a temporary suspension of employment contracts.

By Sarah Young
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -1.55% 786.8 Delayed Quote.-44.77%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 3.76% 350.3 Delayed Quote.-43.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
04:04aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner, easyJet make drasti..
RE
03:47aAirlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
RE
03:28aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner to cut capacity by 7..
RE
03:07aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG?s actions to address COVID-19?s impact
PU
03/15SAS to halt most flights, temporarily lay off 90% of staff
RE
03/15Airlines ask for British government help to survive crisis
RE
03/14Jet2.com cancels flights to Spain over coronavirus
RE
03/13Airlines seek cost cuts and aid to survive coronavirus
RE
03/13INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK hospitality and retail jobs in the firi..
RE
03/13British Airways in battle for 'survival' over coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 25 337 M
EBIT 2020 3 121 M
Net income 2020 2 063 M
Debt 2020 8 391 M
Yield 2020 7,08%
P/E ratio 2020 4,35x
P/E ratio 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,63x
EV / Sales2021 0,54x
Capitalization 7 685 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 7,49  €
Last Close Price 3,87  €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-43.95%8 627
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-34.40%24 455
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.97%14 863
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-29.29%12 660
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-52.73%10 325
ANA HOLDINGS INC.1.71%9 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group