Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways, pilots' union agree preliminary pay deal to end dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:06pm EST
FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

British Airways and its pilots' union BALPA have reached a preliminary agreement to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline's history, the union said on Friday.

The agreement came after the two sides held talks under the auspices of the ACAS arbitration service.

BALPA said in a statement: "We can confirm that BALPA, BA and ACAS have put together a new pay and conditions proposal and, subject to final checks, BALPA expects it will shortly be consulting its 4,000 BA members on them."

A BA spokeswoman said "We welcome this positive step."

As part of the agreement, BA agreed to insert an inflation protection clause to its previous pay offer of an 11.5% rise over three years, the Financial Times reported.

The airline also offered improvements to working conditions, rostering and flight bonuses, the paper added.

British Airways pilots went on strike for 48 hours in September, grounding 1,700 flights.

BA, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group, said in September that the strikes had cost it 137 million euros (£117.70 million).

(Reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
02:06pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways, pilots' union agree preli..
RE
11/21EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : Zalando Faces Criticism After Study Highlights Staff Ra..
DJ
11/21INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways says technical issues dela..
RE
11/20Strike pushes South African Airways to brink of collapse
RE
11/20Norwegian Air appoints industry outsider as new CEO to lead restructuring
RE
11/20INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British airways becomes the first airline ..
AQ
11/19EasyJet seeks to 'do the right thing' offsetting emissions, critics say fly l..
RE
11/19FLIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION : British airways becomes the first airline in the world..
AQ
11/19EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
RE
11/18Airbus dominates second day of Dubai show as Boeing wins MAX order
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 543 M
EBIT 2019 3 238 M
Net income 2019 2 190 M
Debt 2019 7 319 M
Yield 2019 4,61%
P/E ratio 2019 6,04x
P/E ratio 2020 5,54x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
Capitalization 12 661 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,88  €
Last Close Price 6,38  €
Spread / Highest target 81,7%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-11.55%14 000
DELTA AIR LINES INC.10.84%35 639
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.8.65%23 019
RYANAIR HOLDINGS26.93%16 555
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.36%15 960
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.83%11 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group