International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways says technical problems at London airports have been resolved

08/07/2019 | 11:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A British Airways plane at Zurich airport

LONDON (Reuters) - Problems with British Airways' computer systems, which led to cancellations, delays and long queues at London airports on Wednesday have been resolved, a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)

