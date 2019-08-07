International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways says technical problems at London airports have been resolved

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our portfolios
United States
United Kingdom
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indices
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Our View
All Analysis
Commentaries
Index Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
Commodity Analysis
Forex Analysis
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Fundamental Analysis
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Technical Analysis
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Tools
Stock Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Top Lists
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
London Stock Exchange
>
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA
IAG
ES0177542018
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU
(IAG)
Add to my list
Manage my lists
Report
Real-time CHI-X -
08/07 11:30:00 am
455.75
GBp
+2.14%
11:10a
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: British Airways says technical problems at London airports have been resolved
RE
08:53a
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: British Airways IT failures create chaos for passengers
RE
04:33a
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: British Airways cancels some flights due to IT failure
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways says technical problems at London airports have been resolved
0
08/07/2019 | 11:10am EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
Name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
LONDON (Reuters) - Problems with British Airways' computer systems, which led to cancellations, delays and long queues at London airports on Wednesday have been resolved, a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
11:10a
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: British Airways says technical problems at..
RE
08:53a
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: British Airways IT failures create chaos f..
RE
04:33a
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: British Airways cancels some flights due t..
RE
08/06
EXCLUSIVE
: Airbus plans A321 Toulouse expansion in traces of axed superjumbo
RE
08/02
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: Pilots union in talks with British Airways..
RE
08/02
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
: FTSE 100 endures worst day of 2019, Brexit worries hit R..
RE
08/02
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/02
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES
: British Airways Takes Delivery Of First A3..
AQ
08/02
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/02
British Airways owner IAG's profit propelled by North American tailwind
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019
25 781 M
EBIT 2019
3 304 M
Net income 2019
2 280 M
Debt 2019
6 617 M
Yield 2019
6,47%
P/E ratio 2019
4,46x
P/E ratio 2020
4,28x
EV / Sales2019
0,63x
EV / Sales2020
0,58x
Capitalization
9 615 M
More Financials
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
16
Average target price
7,70 €
Last Close Price
4,85 €
Spread / Highest target
139%
Spread / Average Target
58,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
3,63%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
William Matthew Walsh
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero
Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri
Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau
Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
-27.80%
10 759
DELTA AIR LINES INC.
17.82%
38 084
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC
2.07%
21 957
AIR CHINA LTD.
2.75%
14 984
RYANAIR HOLDINGS
-15.61%
11 367
ANA HOLDINGS INC
-6.75%
11 304
More Results
Categories
Markets
Indices
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Top / Flop
Tools
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
Premium service
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Picks
Yield
Growth
Discounted stocks
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
About us
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group
Master