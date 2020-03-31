Log in
International Consolidated Airlines : British Airways suspending flights from Gatwick

03/31/2020 | 04:18am EDT
Passengers walk with suitcases in Gatwick Airport, in Crawley

British Airways said it is temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain's second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus.

BA's boss warned earlier in March that the airline was in a battle for survival and would have to cut jobs and park planes.

"Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines, we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick," a BA spokesman said.

BA said it will contact affected customers. The airline continues to operate some flights from its main hub at Heathrow.

Parent company IAG said flying capacity would be down 75% in April and May.

Rival airline easyJet said on Monday that it had grounded its entire fleet.

Gatwick Airport said last week it would shut one of its two terminals on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 5.51% 583.981 Delayed Quote.-61.25%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 8.06% 218.8443 Delayed Quote.-67.63%
