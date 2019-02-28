Log in
International Consolidated Airlines : Full Year Results 2018

02/28/2019

Dial in details:

Confirmation code: 8698932

Location

Purpose

Phone Type

Phone Number

France, Paris

Participant

Local

+33 176700794

Germany, Frankfurt

Participant

Local

+49 6924437351

Ireland, Dublin

Participant

Local

+353 14319615

Italy, Rome

Participant

Local

+39 687502026

Netherlands, Amsterdam

Participant

Local

+31 207143545

Switzerland, Bern

Participant

Local

+41 315800059

Spain, Madrid

Participant

Local

+34 914146280

United Kingdom, London

Participant

Local

+44 (0) 2071 928000

United States, New York

Participant

Local

+16315107495

Disclaimer

IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 00:11:01 UTC
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
07:12pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Full Year Results 2018
PU
09:57aBoeing Lands Big British Airways Order
DJ
08:50aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Under Pressure As Trump Fails To Broker Deal With Ki..
DJ
08:00aBOEING : British Airways makes big order for Boeing jets
AQ
06:16aINTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP : Dividend Declaration; FINAL DIVIDEND AND SPE..
AQ
04:34aBoeing Lands Big British Airways Order for New 777-9 Jetliner--Update
DJ
04:01aBA owner IAG reassures with earnings, orders 18 Boeing jets
RE
03:49aBoeing Lands Big British Airways Order for New 777-9 Jetliner
DJ
03:05aIAG to Place Big Order for Boeing's New 777-9 Jetliner
DJ
02:41aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Boeing 777-9 order for British Airways
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 290 M
EBIT 2018 3 255 M
Net income 2018 2 710 M
Debt 2018 1 143 M
Yield 2018 4,32%
P/E ratio 2018 5,15
P/E ratio 2019 6,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 13 854 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,81 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.88%15 758
DELTA AIR LINES INC.1.06%34 239
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC4.62%23 868
AIR CHINA LTD.34.56%20 518
RYANAIR HOLDINGS14.14%15 818
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY29.67%14 215
