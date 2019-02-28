International Consolidated Airlines : Full Year Results 2018

Dial in details:
Confirmation code: 8698932
|
Location
|
Purpose
|
Phone Type
|
Phone Number
|
France, Paris
|
Participant
|
Local
|
+33 176700794
|
Germany, Frankfurt
|
Participant
|
Local
|
+49 6924437351
|
Ireland, Dublin
|
Participant
|
Local
|
+353 14319615
|
Italy, Rome
|
Participant
|
Local
|
+39 687502026
|
Netherlands, Amsterdam
|
Participant
|
Local
|
+31 207143545
|
Switzerland, Bern
|
Participant
|
Local
|
+41 315800059
|
Spain, Madrid
|
Participant
|
Local
|
+34 914146280
|
United Kingdom, London
|
Participant
|
Local
|
+44 (0) 2071 928000
|
United States, New York
|
Participant
|
Local
|
+16315107495
Disclaimer
IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 00:11:01 UTC