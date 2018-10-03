Log in
International Consolidated Airlines : IAG Traffic and Capacity Statistics September 2018

10/03/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

SEPTEMBER 2018 - GROUP TRAFFIC AND CAPACITY STATISTICS

Group traffic in September, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased by 5.9 per cent versus September 2017; Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres rose by 7.2 per cent.

3 October 2018

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

On 12 September, Aer Lingus announced two new North American routes that will start next summer. Its flights between Dublin and Minneapolis-St. Paul commence on 8 July 2019 while services to Montreal start on 8 August 2019. Both routes will operate daily, all year round. From summer 2019, Aer Lingus will fly direct from Ireland to 15 North American destinations serving 17 transatlantic routes.

This month, British Airways announced new routes between Heathrow and Osaka, Gatwick and Kos and London City and Munich. In addition, the airline will make a multi-million-pound investment in its short haul business class cabin, Club Europe. The spend is part of British Airways' current £4.5bn investment plan and will focus on enhanced food and drink.

LEI: 959800TZHQRUSH1ESL13

This announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Enrique Dupuy, Chief Financial Officer

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements included in this report are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'intends', 'plans', 'predicts', 'envisages' or 'anticipates' and include, without limitation, any projections relating to results of operations and financial conditions of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiary undertakings from time to time (the 'Group'), as well as plans and objectives for future operations, expected future revenues, financing plans, expected expenditures and divestments relating to the Group and discussions of the Group's Business plan. All forward-looking statements in this report are based upon information known to the Group on the date of this report. The Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

It is not reasonably possible to itemise all of the many factors and specific events that could cause the forward-looking statements in this report to be incorrect or that could otherwise have a material adverse effect on the future operations or results of an airline operating in the global economy. Further information on the primary risks of the business and the risk management process of the Group is given in the Annual Report and Accounts 2016; these documents are available on www.iagshares.com.

Group Performance1

Month of September

Year to Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

Passengers Carried ('000s)

10,575

9,870

7.1%

86,241

80,065

7.7%

Domestic2

2,465

2,281

8.1%

20,139

18,398

9.5%

Europe

5,869

5,450

7.7%

46,846

43,465

7.8%

North America

1,104

1,031

7.1%

9,162

8,494

7.9%

Latin America & Caribbean

451

409

10.3%

3,918

3,639

7.7%

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

484

506

-4.3%

4,464

4,359

2.4%

Asia Pacific

202

193

4.7%

1,712

1,710

0.1%

Revenue Passenger Km (m)

24,448

23,077

5.9%

205,045

191,741

6.9%

Domestic

1,755

1,583

10.9%

14,264

12,770

11.7%

Europe

7,142

6,612

8.0%

55,264

51,148

8.0%

North America

7,323

6,824

7.3%

60,947

56,322

8.2%

Latin America & Caribbean

3,807

3,535

7.7%

33,510

31,023

8.0%

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

2,487

2,580

-3.6%

23,947

23,295

2.8%

Asia Pacific

1,934

1,943

-0.5%

17,112

17,183

-0.4%

Available Seat Km (m)

28,899

26,969

7.2%

244,343

231,417

5.6%

Domestic

2,002

1,809

10.7%

16,696

15,328

8.9%

Europe

8,362

7,742

8.0%

65,644

61,893

6.1%

North America

8,854

7,994

10.8%

73,796

68,408

7.9%

Latin America & Caribbean

4,496

4,078

10.3%

39,112

36,790

6.3%

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

2,961

3,114

-4.9%

29,028

28,795

0.8%

Asia Pacific

2,224

2,232

-0.4%

20,068

20,203

-0.7%

Passenger Load Factor (%)

84.6

85.6

-1.0 pts

83.9

82.9

+1.0 pts

Domestic

87.7

87.5

+0.2 pts

85.4

83.3

+2.1 pts

Europe

85.4

85.4

+0.0 pts

84.2

82.6

+1.6 pts

North America

82.7

85.4

-2.7 pts

82.6

82.3

+0.3 pts

Latin America & Caribbean

84.7

86.7

-2.0 pts

85.7

84.3

+1.4 pts

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

84.0

82.9

+1.1 pts

82.5

80.9

+1.6 pts

Asia Pacific

87.0

87.1

-0.1 pts

85.3

85.1

+0.2 pts

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

Cargo CTK

485

487

-0.4%

4,190

4,220

-0.7%

Performance by Airline

Month of September

Year to Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

AER LINGUS

Revenue Passenger Km (m)

2,364

2,137

10.6%

18,047

16,494

9.4%

Available Seat Km (m)

2,804

2,545

10.2%

21,943

20,139

9.0%

Passenger load factor (%)

84.3

84.0

+0.3 pts

82.2

81.9

+0.3 pts

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

15

11

36.4%

115

110

4.7%

BRITISH AIRWAYS3

Revenue Passenger Km (m)

13,128

12,942

1.4%

115,283

111,338

3.5%

Available Seat Km (m)

15,752

15,322

2.8%

139,196

135,760

2.5%

Passenger load factor (%)

83.3

84.5

-1.2 pts

82.8

82.0

+0.8 pts

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

370

380

-2.6%

3,253

3,314

-1.8%

IBERIA4

Revenue Passenger Km (m)

5,536

4,987

11.0%

45,932

41,283

11.3%

Available Seat Km (m)

6,368

5,702

11.7%

53,265

49,078

8.5%

Passenger load factor (%)

86.9

87.5

-0.6 pts

86.2

84.1

+2.1 pts

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

100

96

4.2%

820

796

3.1%

VUELING

Revenue Passenger Km (m)

3,195

3,011

6.1%

24,856

22,626

9.9%

Available Seat Km (m)

3,670

3,400

7.9%

28,772

26,440

8.8%

Passenger load factor (%)

87.1

88.6

-1.5 pts

86.4

85.6

+0.8 pts

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

0

0

n/a

0

0

n/a

1Group performance comprises Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express), LEVEL and Vueling

2Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy

3British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018, but include Openskies in 2017

4Iberia figures include LEVEL Spain

Disclaimer

IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:12:03 UTC
