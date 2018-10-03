International Consolidated Airlines : IAG Traffic and Capacity Statistics September 2018

SEPTEMBER 2018 - GROUP TRAFFIC AND CAPACITY STATISTICS

Group traffic in September, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased by 5.9 per cent versus September 2017; Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres rose by 7.2 per cent.

3 October 2018

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

On 12 September, Aer Lingus announced two new North American routes that will start next summer. Its flights between Dublin and Minneapolis-St. Paul commence on 8 July 2019 while services to Montreal start on 8 August 2019. Both routes will operate daily, all year round. From summer 2019, Aer Lingus will fly direct from Ireland to 15 North American destinations serving 17 transatlantic routes.

This month, British Airways announced new routes between Heathrow and Osaka, Gatwick and Kos and London City and Munich. In addition, the airline will make a multi-million-pound investment in its short haul business class cabin, Club Europe. The spend is part of British Airways' current £4.5bn investment plan and will focus on enhanced food and drink.

Group Performance1 Month of September Year to Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change Passengers Carried ('000s) 10,575 9,870 7.1% 86,241 80,065 7.7% Domestic2 2,465 2,281 8.1% 20,139 18,398 9.5% Europe 5,869 5,450 7.7% 46,846 43,465 7.8% North America 1,104 1,031 7.1% 9,162 8,494 7.9% Latin America & Caribbean 451 409 10.3% 3,918 3,639 7.7% Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 484 506 -4.3% 4,464 4,359 2.4% Asia Pacific 202 193 4.7% 1,712 1,710 0.1% Revenue Passenger Km (m) 24,448 23,077 5.9% 205,045 191,741 6.9% Domestic 1,755 1,583 10.9% 14,264 12,770 11.7% Europe 7,142 6,612 8.0% 55,264 51,148 8.0% North America 7,323 6,824 7.3% 60,947 56,322 8.2% Latin America & Caribbean 3,807 3,535 7.7% 33,510 31,023 8.0% Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 2,487 2,580 -3.6% 23,947 23,295 2.8% Asia Pacific 1,934 1,943 -0.5% 17,112 17,183 -0.4% Available Seat Km (m) 28,899 26,969 7.2% 244,343 231,417 5.6% Domestic 2,002 1,809 10.7% 16,696 15,328 8.9% Europe 8,362 7,742 8.0% 65,644 61,893 6.1% North America 8,854 7,994 10.8% 73,796 68,408 7.9% Latin America & Caribbean 4,496 4,078 10.3% 39,112 36,790 6.3% Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 2,961 3,114 -4.9% 29,028 28,795 0.8% Asia Pacific 2,224 2,232 -0.4% 20,068 20,203 -0.7% Passenger Load Factor (%) 84.6 85.6 -1.0 pts 83.9 82.9 +1.0 pts Domestic 87.7 87.5 +0.2 pts 85.4 83.3 +2.1 pts Europe 85.4 85.4 +0.0 pts 84.2 82.6 +1.6 pts North America 82.7 85.4 -2.7 pts 82.6 82.3 +0.3 pts Latin America & Caribbean 84.7 86.7 -2.0 pts 85.7 84.3 +1.4 pts Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 84.0 82.9 +1.1 pts 82.5 80.9 +1.6 pts Asia Pacific 87.0 87.1 -0.1 pts 85.3 85.1 +0.2 pts Cargo Tonne Km (m) Cargo CTK 485 487 -0.4% 4,190 4,220 -0.7%

Performance by Airline Month of September Year to Date 2018 2017 Change 2018 2017 Change AER LINGUS Revenue Passenger Km (m) 2,364 2,137 10.6% 18,047 16,494 9.4% Available Seat Km (m) 2,804 2,545 10.2% 21,943 20,139 9.0% Passenger load factor (%) 84.3 84.0 +0.3 pts 82.2 81.9 +0.3 pts Cargo Tonne Km (m) 15 11 36.4% 115 110 4.7% BRITISH AIRWAYS3 Revenue Passenger Km (m) 13,128 12,942 1.4% 115,283 111,338 3.5% Available Seat Km (m) 15,752 15,322 2.8% 139,196 135,760 2.5% Passenger load factor (%) 83.3 84.5 -1.2 pts 82.8 82.0 +0.8 pts Cargo Tonne Km (m) 370 380 -2.6% 3,253 3,314 -1.8% IBERIA4 Revenue Passenger Km (m) 5,536 4,987 11.0% 45,932 41,283 11.3% Available Seat Km (m) 6,368 5,702 11.7% 53,265 49,078 8.5% Passenger load factor (%) 86.9 87.5 -0.6 pts 86.2 84.1 +2.1 pts Cargo Tonne Km (m) 100 96 4.2% 820 796 3.1% VUELING Revenue Passenger Km (m) 3,195 3,011 6.1% 24,856 22,626 9.9% Available Seat Km (m) 3,670 3,400 7.9% 28,772 26,440 8.8% Passenger load factor (%) 87.1 88.6 -1.5 pts 86.4 85.6 +0.8 pts Cargo Tonne Km (m) 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a

1Group performance comprises Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express), LEVEL and Vueling

2Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy

3British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018, but include Openskies in 2017

4Iberia figures include LEVEL Spain