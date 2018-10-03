International Consolidated Airlines : IAG Traffic and Capacity Statistics September 2018
10/03/2018 | 04:13pm CEST
SEPTEMBER 2018 - GROUP TRAFFIC AND CAPACITY STATISTICS
Group traffic in September, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased by 5.9 per cent versus September 2017; Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres rose by 7.2 per cent.
3 October 2018
STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
On 12 September, Aer Lingus announced two new North American routes that will start next summer. Its flights between Dublin and Minneapolis-St. Paul commence on 8 July 2019 while services to Montreal start on 8 August 2019. Both routes will operate daily, all year round. From summer 2019, Aer Lingus will fly direct from Ireland to 15 North American destinations serving 17 transatlantic routes.
This month, British Airways announced new routes between Heathrow and Osaka, Gatwick and Kos and London City and Munich. In addition, the airline will make a multi-million-pound investment in its short haul business class cabin, Club Europe. The spend is part of British Airways' current £4.5bn investment plan and will focus on enhanced food and drink.
Group Performance1
Month of September
Year to Date
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
Passengers Carried ('000s)
10,575
9,870
7.1%
86,241
80,065
7.7%
Domestic2
2,465
2,281
8.1%
20,139
18,398
9.5%
Europe
5,869
5,450
7.7%
46,846
43,465
7.8%
North America
1,104
1,031
7.1%
9,162
8,494
7.9%
Latin America & Caribbean
451
409
10.3%
3,918
3,639
7.7%
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
484
506
-4.3%
4,464
4,359
2.4%
Asia Pacific
202
193
4.7%
1,712
1,710
0.1%
Revenue Passenger Km (m)
24,448
23,077
5.9%
205,045
191,741
6.9%
Domestic
1,755
1,583
10.9%
14,264
12,770
11.7%
Europe
7,142
6,612
8.0%
55,264
51,148
8.0%
North America
7,323
6,824
7.3%
60,947
56,322
8.2%
Latin America & Caribbean
3,807
3,535
7.7%
33,510
31,023
8.0%
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
2,487
2,580
-3.6%
23,947
23,295
2.8%
Asia Pacific
1,934
1,943
-0.5%
17,112
17,183
-0.4%
Available Seat Km (m)
28,899
26,969
7.2%
244,343
231,417
5.6%
Domestic
2,002
1,809
10.7%
16,696
15,328
8.9%
Europe
8,362
7,742
8.0%
65,644
61,893
6.1%
North America
8,854
7,994
10.8%
73,796
68,408
7.9%
Latin America & Caribbean
4,496
4,078
10.3%
39,112
36,790
6.3%
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
2,961
3,114
-4.9%
29,028
28,795
0.8%
Asia Pacific
2,224
2,232
-0.4%
20,068
20,203
-0.7%
Passenger Load Factor (%)
84.6
85.6
-1.0 pts
83.9
82.9
+1.0 pts
Domestic
87.7
87.5
+0.2 pts
85.4
83.3
+2.1 pts
Europe
85.4
85.4
+0.0 pts
84.2
82.6
+1.6 pts
North America
82.7
85.4
-2.7 pts
82.6
82.3
+0.3 pts
Latin America & Caribbean
84.7
86.7
-2.0 pts
85.7
84.3
+1.4 pts
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
84.0
82.9
+1.1 pts
82.5
80.9
+1.6 pts
Asia Pacific
87.0
87.1
-0.1 pts
85.3
85.1
+0.2 pts
Cargo Tonne Km (m)
Cargo CTK
485
487
-0.4%
4,190
4,220
-0.7%
Performance by Airline
Month of September
Year to Date
2018
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
AER LINGUS
Revenue Passenger Km (m)
2,364
2,137
10.6%
18,047
16,494
9.4%
Available Seat Km (m)
2,804
2,545
10.2%
21,943
20,139
9.0%
Passenger load factor (%)
84.3
84.0
+0.3 pts
82.2
81.9
+0.3 pts
Cargo Tonne Km (m)
15
11
36.4%
115
110
4.7%
BRITISH AIRWAYS3
Revenue Passenger Km (m)
13,128
12,942
1.4%
115,283
111,338
3.5%
Available Seat Km (m)
15,752
15,322
2.8%
139,196
135,760
2.5%
Passenger load factor (%)
83.3
84.5
-1.2 pts
82.8
82.0
+0.8 pts
Cargo Tonne Km (m)
370
380
-2.6%
3,253
3,314
-1.8%
IBERIA4
Revenue Passenger Km (m)
5,536
4,987
11.0%
45,932
41,283
11.3%
Available Seat Km (m)
6,368
5,702
11.7%
53,265
49,078
8.5%
Passenger load factor (%)
86.9
87.5
-0.6 pts
86.2
84.1
+2.1 pts
Cargo Tonne Km (m)
100
96
4.2%
820
796
3.1%
VUELING
Revenue Passenger Km (m)
3,195
3,011
6.1%
24,856
22,626
9.9%
Available Seat Km (m)
3,670
3,400
7.9%
28,772
26,440
8.8%
Passenger load factor (%)
87.1
88.6
-1.5 pts
86.4
85.6
+0.8 pts
Cargo Tonne Km (m)
0
0
n/a
0
0
n/a
1Group performance comprises Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express), LEVEL and Vueling
2Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy
3British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018, but include Openskies in 2017
