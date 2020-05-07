Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : IAG's acquisition of Air Europa still ongoing, CEO says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 08:12am BST

The CEO of British Airways-owner IAG said on Thursday the process for it to acquire Spanish airline Air Europa was ongoing, although he noted that the agreement between the pair did contain a price adjustment mechanism.

There has been speculation that because of the coronavirus pandemic IAG could look to walk away from the 1 billion euro acquisition it announced last November or try to negotiate a lower price.

"We still have to go through the full competition regulatory approval process. And that is ongoing. So at this point, the process continues," IAG CEO Willie Walsh told reporters.

He also said he supported measures such as temperature checks at airports and the mandatory wearing of face masks to help air travel restart in the wake of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
08:36aEUROPE : European stocks lifted by surprise rise in Chinese exports
RE
08:12aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG's acquisition of Air Europa still ongo..
RE
08:00aBritish Airways parent IAG says CEO Willie Walsh to stay until September
RE
07:29aAir France job cuts set to test CEO Smith's consensual style
RE
05/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil companies boost FTSE 100 as lockdowns ease
RE
05/05Aer Lingus says reviewing social distancing procedures after packed flight
RE
05/04LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends lower on U.S.-China tensions
RE
05/04INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Iberia and vueling sign syndicated loan ag..
AQ
05/04FASTEN SEATBELTS : Norwegian Air's battle for survival
RE
05/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Energy shares, Trump's tariff threat drag FTSE 100 lower
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 15 467 M
EBIT 2020 -767 M
Net income 2020 -960 M
Debt 2020 11 511 M
Yield 2020 2,91%
P/E ratio 2020 -5,66x
P/E ratio 2021 2,28x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 4 457 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,96  €
Last Close Price 2,24  €
Spread / Highest target 233%
Spread / Average Target 121%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luís Gallego Martín Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-68.54%4 823
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.88%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.89%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-35.73%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED1.42%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.11%8 712
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group