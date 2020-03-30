International Consolidated Airlines : IAG says British Airways extends credit facility
03/30/2020 | 07:34am EDT
British Airways has extended its revolving credit facility by one year to June 2021, with $1.38 billion currently available under it, giving the carrier some flesh to weather out hardships due to the coronavirus crisis, its parent company IAG said on Monday.
IAG's total cash and undrawn facilities are currently 9.3 billion euros ($10.28 billion), the company said.
