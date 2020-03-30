Log in
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA    IAG

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
International Consolidated Airlines : IAG says British Airways extends credit facility

03/30/2020 | 07:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: BA plane taxis past tail fins of parked aircraft to runway near Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport

British Airways has extended its revolving credit facility by one year to June 2021, with $1.38 billion currently available under it, giving the carrier some flesh to weather out hardships due to the coronavirus crisis, its parent company IAG said on Monday.

IAG's total cash and undrawn facilities are currently 9.3 billion euros ($10.28 billion), the company said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

