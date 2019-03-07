International Consolidated Airlines : IAG traffic and capacity statistics Feb 2019
0
03/07/2019
IAG traffic and capacity statistics- February 2019
7 March 2019
IAG traffic in January, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 6.3 per cent versus the same period last year; IAG capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 6.4 per cent versus the same period last year.
Group performance
Month of February
Year to date
2019
2018
yoy
2019
2018
yoy
Passengers carried ('000s)
7,528
7,096
6.1%
15,221
14,286
6.5%
Domestic
1,843
1,745
5.6%
3,692
3,482
6.0%
Europe
3,880
3,679
5.5%
7,670
7,261
5.6%
North America
705
641
10.1%
1,517
1,392
9.0%
Latin America & Caribbean
461
389
18.4%
978
818
19.6%
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
464
471
-1.5%
993
984
0.9%
Asia Pacific
175
171
2.3%
371
349
6.3%
Revenue passenger km (m)
18,455
17,356
6.3%
38,559
35,992
7.1%
Domestic
1,335
1,227
8.8%
2,711
2,480
9.3%
Europe
4,224
4,046
4.4%
8,324
7,967
4.5%
North America
4,706
4,298
9.5%
10,134
9,344
8.5%
Latin America & Caribbean
3,815
3,322
14.8%
8,101
6,989
15.9%
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
2,695
2,737
-1.5%
5,727
5,683
0.8%
Asia Pacific
1,680
1,725
-2.6%
3,562
3,529
0.9%
Available seat km (m)
23,176
21,775
6.4%
48,750
45,534
7.1%
Domestic
1,590
1,495
6.4%
3,321
3,103
7.0%
Europe
5,318
5,082
4.6%
10,824
10,363
4.4%
North America
6,473
5,962
8.6%
13,766
12,737
8.1%
Latin America & Caribbean
4,461
3,832
16.4%
9,468
8,080
17.2%
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
3,303
3,369
-2.0%
7,016
6,995
0.3%
Asia Pacific
2,031
2,035
-0.2%
4,355
4,256
2.3%
Passenger load factor (%)
79.6
79.7
-0.1 pts
79.1
79.0
+0.1 pts
Domestic
84.0
82.1
+1.9 pts
81.6
79.9
+1.7 pts
Europe
79.4
79.6
-0.2 pts
76.9
76.9
+0.0 pts
North America
72.7
72.1
+0.6 pts
73.6
73.4
+0.2 pts
Latin America & Caribbean
85.5
86.7
-1.2 pts
85.6
86.5
-0.9 pts
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
81.6
81.2
+0.4 pts
81.6
81.2
+0.4 pts
Asia Pacific
82.7
84.8
-2.1 pts
81.8
82.9
-1.1 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
433
427
1.3%
882
859
2.7%
* Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy
* Group figures include Openskies in 2018
Strategic developments
In February, IAG announced that it is ordering 18 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, plus 24 options, for British Airways. These will be used to replace 14 Boeing 747-400 and four Boeing 777-200 between 2022 and 2025. Each aircraft will be fitted with 325 seats in four cabins.
British Airways announced it is moving to a new location in Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy airport. The airline is investing in the new terminal with American Airlines as part of a significant reinvestment by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Changes will include additional aircraft stands, enhanced state-of the-art baggage systems, new lounges, premium check-in areas and upgraded concessions.
Performance by airline
Month of February
Year to date
2019
2018
yoy
2019
2018
yoy
Aer Lingus
Passengers carried ('000s)
658
609
8.0%
1,316
1,228
7.2%
Revenue passenger km (m)
1,170
1,028
13.8%
2,456
2,164
13.5%
Available seat km (m)
1,703
1,443
18.0%
3,591
3,046
17.9%
Passenger load factor (%)
68.7
71.2
-2.5 pts
68.4
71.0
-2.6 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
15
11
36.4%
29
21
38.1%
British Airways
Passengers carried ('000s)
3,259
3,183
2.4%
6,575
6,403
2.7%
Revenue passenger km (m)
10,630
10,485
1.4%
22,238
21,764
2.2%
Available seat km (m)
13,593
13,443
1.1%
28,480
28,029
1.6%
Passenger load factor (%)
78.2
78.0
+0.2 pts
78.1
77.6
+0.5 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
328
335
-2.1%
671
675
-0.6%
Iberia
Passengers carried ('000s)
1,539
1,414
8.8%
3,135
2,880
8.9%
Revenue passenger km (m)
4,274
3,818
11.9%
8,993
8,002
12.4%
Available seat km (m)
5,009
4,463
12.2%
10,634
9,471
12.3%
Passenger load factor (%)
85.3
85.5
-0.2 pts
84.6
84.5
+0.1 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
89
81
9.9%
180
162
11.1%
LEVEL
Passengers carried ('000s)
87
20
335.0%
186
41
352.9%
Revenue passenger km (m)
469
189
148.1%
1,005
384
161.7%
Available seat km (m)
597
212
181.6%
1,293
445
190.6%
Passenger load factor (%)
78.6
89.2
-10.6 pts
77.7
86.3
-8.6 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
1
n/a
n/a
2
n/a
n/a
Vueling
Passengers carried ('000s)
1,985
1,863
6.5%
4,009
3,719
7.8%
Revenue passenger km (m)
1,912
1,796
6.5%
3,867
3,589
7.7%
Available seat km (m)
2,274
2,159
5.3%
4,752
4,418
7.6%
Passenger load factor (%)
84.1
83.2
+0.9 pts
81.4
81.2
+0.2 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
* British Airways includes BA CityFlyer; Iberia includes Iberia Express; LEVEL includes Spain, France and Austria
* British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018
LEI: 959800TZHQRUSH1ESL13
This announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.Enrique Dupuy, Chief Financial Officer
