International Consolidated Airlines : IAG traffic and capacity statistics Feb 2019

IAG traffic and capacity statistics - February 2019 7 March 2019

IAG traffic in January, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 6.3 per cent versus the same period last year; IAG capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 6.4 per cent versus the same period last year.

Group performance Month of February Year to date 2019 2018 yoy 2019 2018 yoy Passengers carried ('000s) 7,528 7,096 6.1% 15,221 14,286 6.5% Domestic 1,843 1,745 5.6% 3,692 3,482 6.0% Europe 3,880 3,679 5.5% 7,670 7,261 5.6% North America 705 641 10.1% 1,517 1,392 9.0% Latin America & Caribbean 461 389 18.4% 978 818 19.6% Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 464 471 -1.5% 993 984 0.9% Asia Pacific 175 171 2.3% 371 349 6.3% Revenue passenger km (m) 18,455 17,356 6.3% 38,559 35,992 7.1% Domestic 1,335 1,227 8.8% 2,711 2,480 9.3% Europe 4,224 4,046 4.4% 8,324 7,967 4.5% North America 4,706 4,298 9.5% 10,134 9,344 8.5% Latin America & Caribbean 3,815 3,322 14.8% 8,101 6,989 15.9% Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 2,695 2,737 -1.5% 5,727 5,683 0.8% Asia Pacific 1,680 1,725 -2.6% 3,562 3,529 0.9% Available seat km (m) 23,176 21,775 6.4% 48,750 45,534 7.1% Domestic 1,590 1,495 6.4% 3,321 3,103 7.0% Europe 5,318 5,082 4.6% 10,824 10,363 4.4% North America 6,473 5,962 8.6% 13,766 12,737 8.1% Latin America & Caribbean 4,461 3,832 16.4% 9,468 8,080 17.2% Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 3,303 3,369 -2.0% 7,016 6,995 0.3% Asia Pacific 2,031 2,035 -0.2% 4,355 4,256 2.3% Passenger load factor (%) 79.6 79.7 -0.1 pts 79.1 79.0 +0.1 pts Domestic 84.0 82.1 +1.9 pts 81.6 79.9 +1.7 pts Europe 79.4 79.6 -0.2 pts 76.9 76.9 +0.0 pts North America 72.7 72.1 +0.6 pts 73.6 73.4 +0.2 pts Latin America & Caribbean 85.5 86.7 -1.2 pts 85.6 86.5 -0.9 pts Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 81.6 81.2 +0.4 pts 81.6 81.2 +0.4 pts Asia Pacific 82.7 84.8 -2.1 pts 81.8 82.9 -1.1 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 433 427 1.3% 882 859 2.7%

* Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy

* Group figures include Openskies in 2018

Strategic developments

In February, IAG announced that it is ordering 18 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, plus 24 options, for British Airways. These will be used to replace 14 Boeing 747-400 and four Boeing 777-200 between 2022 and 2025. Each aircraft will be fitted with 325 seats in four cabins.

British Airways announced it is moving to a new location in Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy airport. The airline is investing in the new terminal with American Airlines as part of a significant reinvestment by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Changes will include additional aircraft stands, enhanced state-of the-art baggage systems, new lounges, premium check-in areas and upgraded concessions.

Performance by airline Month of February Year to date 2019 2018 yoy 2019 2018 yoy Aer Lingus Passengers carried ('000s) 658 609 8.0% 1,316 1,228 7.2% Revenue passenger km (m) 1,170 1,028 13.8% 2,456 2,164 13.5% Available seat km (m) 1,703 1,443 18.0% 3,591 3,046 17.9% Passenger load factor (%) 68.7 71.2 -2.5 pts 68.4 71.0 -2.6 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 15 11 36.4% 29 21 38.1% British Airways Passengers carried ('000s) 3,259 3,183 2.4% 6,575 6,403 2.7% Revenue passenger km (m) 10,630 10,485 1.4% 22,238 21,764 2.2% Available seat km (m) 13,593 13,443 1.1% 28,480 28,029 1.6% Passenger load factor (%) 78.2 78.0 +0.2 pts 78.1 77.6 +0.5 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 328 335 -2.1% 671 675 -0.6% Iberia Passengers carried ('000s) 1,539 1,414 8.8% 3,135 2,880 8.9% Revenue passenger km (m) 4,274 3,818 11.9% 8,993 8,002 12.4% Available seat km (m) 5,009 4,463 12.2% 10,634 9,471 12.3% Passenger load factor (%) 85.3 85.5 -0.2 pts 84.6 84.5 +0.1 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 89 81 9.9% 180 162 11.1% LEVEL Passengers carried ('000s) 87 20 335.0% 186 41 352.9% Revenue passenger km (m) 469 189 148.1% 1,005 384 161.7% Available seat km (m) 597 212 181.6% 1,293 445 190.6% Passenger load factor (%) 78.6 89.2 -10.6 pts 77.7 86.3 -8.6 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 1 n/a n/a 2 n/a n/a Vueling Passengers carried ('000s) 1,985 1,863 6.5% 4,009 3,719 7.8% Revenue passenger km (m) 1,912 1,796 6.5% 3,867 3,589 7.7% Available seat km (m) 2,274 2,159 5.3% 4,752 4,418 7.6% Passenger load factor (%) 84.1 83.2 +0.9 pts 81.4 81.2 +0.2 pts Cargo tonne km (m) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

* British Airways includes BA CityFlyer; Iberia includes Iberia Express; LEVEL includes Spain, France and Austria

* British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018

