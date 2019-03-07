Log in
International Consolidated Airlines : IAG traffic and capacity statistics Feb 2019

0
03/07/2019 | 07:38am EST

IAG traffic and capacity statistics - February 2019

7 March 2019

IAG traffic in January, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 6.3 per cent versus the same period last year; IAG capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 6.4 per cent versus the same period last year.

Group performance

Month of February

Year to date

2019

2018

yoy

2019

2018

yoy

Passengers carried ('000s)

7,528

7,096

6.1%

15,221

14,286

6.5%

Domestic

1,843

1,745

5.6%

3,692

3,482

6.0%

Europe

3,880

3,679

5.5%

7,670

7,261

5.6%

North America

705

641

10.1%

1,517

1,392

9.0%

Latin America & Caribbean

461

389

18.4%

978

818

19.6%

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

464

471

-1.5%

993

984

0.9%

Asia Pacific

175

171

2.3%

371

349

6.3%

Revenue passenger km (m)

18,455

17,356

6.3%

38,559

35,992

7.1%

Domestic

1,335

1,227

8.8%

2,711

2,480

9.3%

Europe

4,224

4,046

4.4%

8,324

7,967

4.5%

North America

4,706

4,298

9.5%

10,134

9,344

8.5%

Latin America & Caribbean

3,815

3,322

14.8%

8,101

6,989

15.9%

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

2,695

2,737

-1.5%

5,727

5,683

0.8%

Asia Pacific

1,680

1,725

-2.6%

3,562

3,529

0.9%

Available seat km (m)

23,176

21,775

6.4%

48,750

45,534

7.1%

Domestic

1,590

1,495

6.4%

3,321

3,103

7.0%

Europe

5,318

5,082

4.6%

10,824

10,363

4.4%

North America

6,473

5,962

8.6%

13,766

12,737

8.1%

Latin America & Caribbean

4,461

3,832

16.4%

9,468

8,080

17.2%

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

3,303

3,369

-2.0%

7,016

6,995

0.3%

Asia Pacific

2,031

2,035

-0.2%

4,355

4,256

2.3%

Passenger load factor (%)

79.6

79.7

-0.1 pts

79.1

79.0

+0.1 pts

Domestic

84.0

82.1

+1.9 pts

81.6

79.9

+1.7 pts

Europe

79.4

79.6

-0.2 pts

76.9

76.9

+0.0 pts

North America

72.7

72.1

+0.6 pts

73.6

73.4

+0.2 pts

Latin America & Caribbean

85.5

86.7

-1.2 pts

85.6

86.5

-0.9 pts

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

81.6

81.2

+0.4 pts

81.6

81.2

+0.4 pts

Asia Pacific

82.7

84.8

-2.1 pts

81.8

82.9

-1.1 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

433

427

1.3%

882

859

2.7%

* Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy

* Group figures include Openskies in 2018

Strategic developments

In February, IAG announced that it is ordering 18 Boeing 777-9 aircraft, plus 24 options, for British Airways. These will be used to replace 14 Boeing 747-400 and four Boeing 777-200 between 2022 and 2025. Each aircraft will be fitted with 325 seats in four cabins.

British Airways announced it is moving to a new location in Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy airport. The airline is investing in the new terminal with American Airlines as part of a significant reinvestment by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Changes will include additional aircraft stands, enhanced state-of the-art baggage systems, new lounges, premium check-in areas and upgraded concessions.

Performance by airline

Month of February

Year to date

2019

2018

yoy

2019

2018

yoy

Aer Lingus

Passengers carried ('000s)

658

609

8.0%

1,316

1,228

7.2%

Revenue passenger km (m)

1,170

1,028

13.8%

2,456

2,164

13.5%

Available seat km (m)

1,703

1,443

18.0%

3,591

3,046

17.9%

Passenger load factor (%)

68.7

71.2

-2.5 pts

68.4

71.0

-2.6 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

15

11

36.4%

29

21

38.1%

British Airways

Passengers carried ('000s)

3,259

3,183

2.4%

6,575

6,403

2.7%

Revenue passenger km (m)

10,630

10,485

1.4%

22,238

21,764

2.2%

Available seat km (m)

13,593

13,443

1.1%

28,480

28,029

1.6%

Passenger load factor (%)

78.2

78.0

+0.2 pts

78.1

77.6

+0.5 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

328

335

-2.1%

671

675

-0.6%

Iberia

Passengers carried ('000s)

1,539

1,414

8.8%

3,135

2,880

8.9%

Revenue passenger km (m)

4,274

3,818

11.9%

8,993

8,002

12.4%

Available seat km (m)

5,009

4,463

12.2%

10,634

9,471

12.3%

Passenger load factor (%)

85.3

85.5

-0.2 pts

84.6

84.5

+0.1 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

89

81

9.9%

180

162

11.1%

LEVEL

Passengers carried ('000s)

87

20

335.0%

186

41

352.9%

Revenue passenger km (m)

469

189

148.1%

1,005

384

161.7%

Available seat km (m)

597

212

181.6%

1,293

445

190.6%

Passenger load factor (%)

78.6

89.2

-10.6 pts

77.7

86.3

-8.6 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

1

n/a

n/a

2

n/a

n/a

Vueling

Passengers carried ('000s)

1,985

1,863

6.5%

4,009

3,719

7.8%

Revenue passenger km (m)

1,912

1,796

6.5%

3,867

3,589

7.7%

Available seat km (m)

2,274

2,159

5.3%

4,752

4,418

7.6%

Passenger load factor (%)

84.1

83.2

+0.9 pts

81.4

81.2

+0.2 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

* British Airways includes BA CityFlyer; Iberia includes Iberia Express; LEVEL includes Spain, France and Austria

* British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018

LEI: 959800TZHQRUSH1ESL13

This announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Enrique Dupuy, Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@iairgroup.com/ www.iagshares.com

Disclaimer

IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 12:37:02 UTC
