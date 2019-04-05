Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : IAG traffic and capacity statistics Mar 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 07:37am EDT

IAG traffic and capacity statistics - March 2019

5 April 2019

IAG traffic in March, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 5.1 per cent versus the same period last year; IAG capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 4.4 per cent versus the same period last year.

Group performance

Month of March

Year to date

2019

2018

yoy

2019

2018

yoy

Passengers carried ('000s)

9,161

8,668

5.7%

24,382

22,954

6.2%

Domestic

2,229

2,076

7.4%

5,921

5,558

6.5%

Europe

4,736

4,509

5.0%

12,406

11,770

5.4%

North America

965

927

4.1%

2,482

2,319

7.0%

Latin America & Caribbean

497

430

15.6%

1,475

1,248

18.2%

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

528

531

-0.6%

1,521

1,515

0.4%

Asia Pacific

206

195

5.6%

577

544

6.1%

Revenue passenger km (m)

22,319

21,229

5.1%

60,878

57,220

6.4%

Domestic

1,620

1,475

9.8%

4,331

3,955

9.5%

Europe

5,227

5,046

3.6%

13,551

13,013

4.1%

North America

6,416

6,166

4.1%

16,550

15,509

6.7%

Latin America & Caribbean

4,081

3,627

12.5%

12,182

10,616

14.8%

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

2,992

2,947

1.5%

8,719

8,630

1.0%

Asia Pacific

1,983

1,968

0.8%

5,545

5,497

0.9%

Available seat km (m)

26,673

25,559

4.4%

75,423

71,093

6.1%

Domestic

1,840

1,770

4.0%

5,161

4,873

5.9%

Europe

6,250

6,125

2.0%

17,074

16,488

3.6%

North America

7,662

7,495

2.2%

21,428

20,232

5.9%

Latin America & Caribbean

4,891

4,280

14.3%

14,359

12,360

16.2%

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

3,683

3,583

2.8%

10,699

10,578

1.1%

Asia Pacific

2,347

2,306

1.8%

6,702

6,562

2.1%

Passenger load factor (%)

83.7

83.1

+0.6 pts

80.7

80.5

+0.2 pts

Domestic

88.0

83.3

+4.7 pts

83.9

81.2

+2.7 pts

Europe

83.6

82.4

+1.2 pts

79.4

78.9

+0.5 pts

North America

83.7

82.3

+1.4 pts

77.2

76.7

+0.5 pts

Latin America & Caribbean

83.4

84.7

-1.3 pts

84.8

85.9

-1.1 pts

Africa, Middle East & S,Asia

81.2

82.2

-1.0 pts

81.5

81.6

-0.1 pts

Asia Pacific

84.5

85.3

-0.8 pts

82.7

83.8

-1.1 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

513

498

3.0%

1,391

1,356

2.6%

* Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy

* Group figures include Openskies in 2018

Strategic developments

British Airways unveiled its new Club Suite which will feature direct-aisle access, a suite door and flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. The new 56-seat Club World cabin will be launched on the airline's first A350 aircraft in July 2019 which also will also feature the latest World Traveller Plus cabin.

LEVEL announced its second European shorthaul base with flights from Amsterdam starting on 6 April 2019. LEVEL will base three Airbus A321 at Schiphol, adding to the four A321 aircraft already based in Vienna.

Performance by airline

Month of March

Year to date

2019

2018

yoy

2019

2018

yoy

Aer Lingus

Passengers carried ('000s)

880

815

8.0%

2,196

2,043

7.5%

Revenue passenger km (m)

1,799

1,639

9.8%

4,255

3,803

11.9%

Available seat km (m)

2,213

2,037

8.6%

5,804

5,083

14.2%

Passenger load factor (%)

81.3

80.5

+0.8 pts

73.3

74.8

-1.5 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

14

16

-12.5%

39

37

5.4%

British Airways

Passengers carried ('000s)

3,897

3,769

3.4%

10,472

10,172

2.9%

Revenue passenger km (m)

12,637

12,444

1.6%

34,875

34,208

1.9%

Available seat km (m)

15,353

15,162

1.3%

43,833

43,191

1.5%

Passenger load factor (%)

82.3

82.1

+0.2 pts

79.6

79.2

+0.4 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

391

381

2.6%

1,062

1,056

0.6%

Iberia

Passengers carried ('000s)

1,811

1,667

8.6%

4,946

4,547

8.8%

Revenue passenger km (m)

4,973

4,541

9.5%

13,966

12,543

11.3%

Available seat km (m)

5,791

5,308

9.1%

16,425

14,779

11.1%

Passenger load factor (%)

85.9

85.6

+0.3 pts

85.0

84.9

+0.1 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

107

101

5.9%

287

263

9.1%

LEVEL

Passengers carried ('000s)

103

23

347.8%

289

64

351.6%

Revenue passenger km (m)

522

214

143.9%

1,527

598

155.4%

Available seat km (m)

625

238

162.6%

1,918

683

180.8%

Passenger load factor (%)

83.5

89.9

-6.4 pts

79.6

87.6

-8.0 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

1

n/a

n/a

3

n/a

n/a

Vueling

Passengers carried ('000s)

2,470

2,384

3.6%

6,479

6,103

6.2%

Revenue passenger km (m)

2,388

2,330

2.5%

6,255

5,919

5.7%

Available seat km (m)

2,691

2,740

-1.8%

7,443

7,158

4.0%

Passenger load factor (%)

88.7

85.0

+3.7 pts

84.0

82.7

+1.3 pts

Cargo tonne km (m)

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

n/a

* British Airways includes BA CityFlyer; Iberia includes Iberia Express; LEVEL includes Spain, France and Austria

* British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018

LEI: 959800TZHQRUSH1ESL13

This announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Enrique Dupuy, Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 11:36:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
07:52aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG traffic and capacity statistics &ndash..
PU
07:37aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG traffic and capacity statistics Mar 20..
PU
04/01LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 up as miners, banks rally; easyJet warning tugs..
RE
04/01EasyJet summer clouded by Brexit and economic weakness
RE
04/01EasyJet summer clouded by Brexit and economic weakness
RE
03/27LUFTHANSA LOOKING TO MERGE EUROPEAN : sources
RE
03/22GENERAL ELECTRIC : British Airways Commits to GE9X Engine Order and TrueChoice S..
AQ
03/22Royal Mail's Keith Williams to become chairman
RE
03/19INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Q4 Presentation 2018 Conference Call Trans..
PU
03/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Airlines Group aims to soar with Israeli i..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 25 874 M
EBIT 2019 3 080 M
Net income 2019 2 318 M
Debt 2019 1 923 M
Yield 2019 5,24%
P/E ratio 2019 5,52
P/E ratio 2020 5,08
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capitalization 12 291 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,80 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-15.11%13 291
DELTA AIR LINES INC.14.67%35 428
AIR CHINA LTD.55.63%21 852
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.10%21 570
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY45.33%14 468
RYANAIR HOLDINGS8.51%14 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About