International Consolidated Airlines : IAG traffic and capacity statistics Mar 2019
04/05/2019 | 07:37am EDT
IAG traffic and capacity statistics- March 2019
5 April 2019
IAG traffic in March, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 5.1 per cent versus the same period last year; IAG capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 4.4 per cent versus the same period last year.
Group performance
Month of March
Year to date
2019
2018
yoy
2019
2018
yoy
Passengers carried ('000s)
9,161
8,668
5.7%
24,382
22,954
6.2%
Domestic
2,229
2,076
7.4%
5,921
5,558
6.5%
Europe
4,736
4,509
5.0%
12,406
11,770
5.4%
North America
965
927
4.1%
2,482
2,319
7.0%
Latin America & Caribbean
497
430
15.6%
1,475
1,248
18.2%
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
528
531
-0.6%
1,521
1,515
0.4%
Asia Pacific
206
195
5.6%
577
544
6.1%
Revenue passenger km (m)
22,319
21,229
5.1%
60,878
57,220
6.4%
Domestic
1,620
1,475
9.8%
4,331
3,955
9.5%
Europe
5,227
5,046
3.6%
13,551
13,013
4.1%
North America
6,416
6,166
4.1%
16,550
15,509
6.7%
Latin America & Caribbean
4,081
3,627
12.5%
12,182
10,616
14.8%
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
2,992
2,947
1.5%
8,719
8,630
1.0%
Asia Pacific
1,983
1,968
0.8%
5,545
5,497
0.9%
Available seat km (m)
26,673
25,559
4.4%
75,423
71,093
6.1%
Domestic
1,840
1,770
4.0%
5,161
4,873
5.9%
Europe
6,250
6,125
2.0%
17,074
16,488
3.6%
North America
7,662
7,495
2.2%
21,428
20,232
5.9%
Latin America & Caribbean
4,891
4,280
14.3%
14,359
12,360
16.2%
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
3,683
3,583
2.8%
10,699
10,578
1.1%
Asia Pacific
2,347
2,306
1.8%
6,702
6,562
2.1%
Passenger load factor (%)
83.7
83.1
+0.6 pts
80.7
80.5
+0.2 pts
Domestic
88.0
83.3
+4.7 pts
83.9
81.2
+2.7 pts
Europe
83.6
82.4
+1.2 pts
79.4
78.9
+0.5 pts
North America
83.7
82.3
+1.4 pts
77.2
76.7
+0.5 pts
Latin America & Caribbean
83.4
84.7
-1.3 pts
84.8
85.9
-1.1 pts
Africa, Middle East & S,Asia
81.2
82.2
-1.0 pts
81.5
81.6
-0.1 pts
Asia Pacific
84.5
85.3
-0.8 pts
82.7
83.8
-1.1 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
513
498
3.0%
1,391
1,356
2.6%
* Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy
* Group figures include Openskies in 2018
Strategic developments
British Airways unveiled its new Club Suite which will feature direct-aisle access, a suite door and flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. The new 56-seat Club World cabin will be launched on the airline's first A350 aircraft in July 2019 which also will also feature the latest World Traveller Plus cabin.
LEVEL announced its second European shorthaul base with flights from Amsterdam starting on 6 April 2019. LEVEL will base three Airbus A321 at Schiphol, adding to the four A321 aircraft already based in Vienna.
Performance by airline
Month of March
Year to date
2019
2018
yoy
2019
2018
yoy
Aer Lingus
Passengers carried ('000s)
880
815
8.0%
2,196
2,043
7.5%
Revenue passenger km (m)
1,799
1,639
9.8%
4,255
3,803
11.9%
Available seat km (m)
2,213
2,037
8.6%
5,804
5,083
14.2%
Passenger load factor (%)
81.3
80.5
+0.8 pts
73.3
74.8
-1.5 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
14
16
-12.5%
39
37
5.4%
British Airways
Passengers carried ('000s)
3,897
3,769
3.4%
10,472
10,172
2.9%
Revenue passenger km (m)
12,637
12,444
1.6%
34,875
34,208
1.9%
Available seat km (m)
15,353
15,162
1.3%
43,833
43,191
1.5%
Passenger load factor (%)
82.3
82.1
+0.2 pts
79.6
79.2
+0.4 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
391
381
2.6%
1,062
1,056
0.6%
Iberia
Passengers carried ('000s)
1,811
1,667
8.6%
4,946
4,547
8.8%
Revenue passenger km (m)
4,973
4,541
9.5%
13,966
12,543
11.3%
Available seat km (m)
5,791
5,308
9.1%
16,425
14,779
11.1%
Passenger load factor (%)
85.9
85.6
+0.3 pts
85.0
84.9
+0.1 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
107
101
5.9%
287
263
9.1%
LEVEL
Passengers carried ('000s)
103
23
347.8%
289
64
351.6%
Revenue passenger km (m)
522
214
143.9%
1,527
598
155.4%
Available seat km (m)
625
238
162.6%
1,918
683
180.8%
Passenger load factor (%)
83.5
89.9
-6.4 pts
79.6
87.6
-8.0 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
1
n/a
n/a
3
n/a
n/a
Vueling
Passengers carried ('000s)
2,470
2,384
3.6%
6,479
6,103
6.2%
Revenue passenger km (m)
2,388
2,330
2.5%
6,255
5,919
5.7%
Available seat km (m)
2,691
2,740
-1.8%
7,443
7,158
4.0%
Passenger load factor (%)
88.7
85.0
+3.7 pts
84.0
82.7
+1.3 pts
Cargo tonne km (m)
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
n/a
* British Airways includes BA CityFlyer; Iberia includes Iberia Express; LEVEL includes Spain, France and Austria
* British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018
LEI: 959800TZHQRUSH1ESL13
This announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Enrique Dupuy, Chief Financial Officer
IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.