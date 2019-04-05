International Consolidated Airlines : IAG traffic and capacity statistics Mar 2019

IAG traffic and capacity statistics - March 2019 5 April 2019

IAG traffic in March, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, increased by 5.1 per cent versus the same period last year; IAG capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 4.4 per cent versus the same period last year.

Group performance Month of March Year to date 2019 2018 yoy 2019 2018 yoy Passengers carried ('000s) 9,161 8,668 5.7% 24,382 22,954 6.2% Domestic 2,229 2,076 7.4% 5,921 5,558 6.5% Europe 4,736 4,509 5.0% 12,406 11,770 5.4% North America 965 927 4.1% 2,482 2,319 7.0% Latin America & Caribbean 497 430 15.6% 1,475 1,248 18.2% Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 528 531 -0.6% 1,521 1,515 0.4% Asia Pacific 206 195 5.6% 577 544 6.1% Revenue passenger km (m) 22,319 21,229 5.1% 60,878 57,220 6.4% Domestic 1,620 1,475 9.8% 4,331 3,955 9.5% Europe 5,227 5,046 3.6% 13,551 13,013 4.1% North America 6,416 6,166 4.1% 16,550 15,509 6.7% Latin America & Caribbean 4,081 3,627 12.5% 12,182 10,616 14.8% Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 2,992 2,947 1.5% 8,719 8,630 1.0% Asia Pacific 1,983 1,968 0.8% 5,545 5,497 0.9% Available seat km (m) 26,673 25,559 4.4% 75,423 71,093 6.1% Domestic 1,840 1,770 4.0% 5,161 4,873 5.9% Europe 6,250 6,125 2.0% 17,074 16,488 3.6% North America 7,662 7,495 2.2% 21,428 20,232 5.9% Latin America & Caribbean 4,891 4,280 14.3% 14,359 12,360 16.2% Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 3,683 3,583 2.8% 10,699 10,578 1.1% Asia Pacific 2,347 2,306 1.8% 6,702 6,562 2.1% Passenger load factor (%) 83.7 83.1 +0.6 pts 80.7 80.5 +0.2 pts Domestic 88.0 83.3 +4.7 pts 83.9 81.2 +2.7 pts Europe 83.6 82.4 +1.2 pts 79.4 78.9 +0.5 pts North America 83.7 82.3 +1.4 pts 77.2 76.7 +0.5 pts Latin America & Caribbean 83.4 84.7 -1.3 pts 84.8 85.9 -1.1 pts Africa, Middle East & S,Asia 81.2 82.2 -1.0 pts 81.5 81.6 -0.1 pts Asia Pacific 84.5 85.3 -0.8 pts 82.7 83.8 -1.1 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 513 498 3.0% 1,391 1,356 2.6%

* Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy

* Group figures include Openskies in 2018

Strategic developments

British Airways unveiled its new Club Suite which will feature direct-aisle access, a suite door and flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. The new 56-seat Club World cabin will be launched on the airline's first A350 aircraft in July 2019 which also will also feature the latest World Traveller Plus cabin.

LEVEL announced its second European shorthaul base with flights from Amsterdam starting on 6 April 2019. LEVEL will base three Airbus A321 at Schiphol, adding to the four A321 aircraft already based in Vienna.

Performance by airline Month of March Year to date 2019 2018 yoy 2019 2018 yoy Aer Lingus Passengers carried ('000s) 880 815 8.0% 2,196 2,043 7.5% Revenue passenger km (m) 1,799 1,639 9.8% 4,255 3,803 11.9% Available seat km (m) 2,213 2,037 8.6% 5,804 5,083 14.2% Passenger load factor (%) 81.3 80.5 +0.8 pts 73.3 74.8 -1.5 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 14 16 -12.5% 39 37 5.4% British Airways Passengers carried ('000s) 3,897 3,769 3.4% 10,472 10,172 2.9% Revenue passenger km (m) 12,637 12,444 1.6% 34,875 34,208 1.9% Available seat km (m) 15,353 15,162 1.3% 43,833 43,191 1.5% Passenger load factor (%) 82.3 82.1 +0.2 pts 79.6 79.2 +0.4 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 391 381 2.6% 1,062 1,056 0.6% Iberia Passengers carried ('000s) 1,811 1,667 8.6% 4,946 4,547 8.8% Revenue passenger km (m) 4,973 4,541 9.5% 13,966 12,543 11.3% Available seat km (m) 5,791 5,308 9.1% 16,425 14,779 11.1% Passenger load factor (%) 85.9 85.6 +0.3 pts 85.0 84.9 +0.1 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 107 101 5.9% 287 263 9.1% LEVEL Passengers carried ('000s) 103 23 347.8% 289 64 351.6% Revenue passenger km (m) 522 214 143.9% 1,527 598 155.4% Available seat km (m) 625 238 162.6% 1,918 683 180.8% Passenger load factor (%) 83.5 89.9 -6.4 pts 79.6 87.6 -8.0 pts Cargo tonne km (m) 1 n/a n/a 3 n/a n/a Vueling Passengers carried ('000s) 2,470 2,384 3.6% 6,479 6,103 6.2% Revenue passenger km (m) 2,388 2,330 2.5% 6,255 5,919 5.7% Available seat km (m) 2,691 2,740 -1.8% 7,443 7,158 4.0% Passenger load factor (%) 88.7 85.0 +3.7 pts 84.0 82.7 +1.3 pts Cargo tonne km (m) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

* British Airways includes BA CityFlyer; Iberia includes Iberia Express; LEVEL includes Spain, France and Austria

* British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018

