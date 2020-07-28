Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Consolidated Airlines : Ireland's Aer Lingus says travel recovery slower than expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 09:46am EDT

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Demand has been weaker than Irish airline Aer Lingus expected five or six weeks ago amid continued coronavirus restrictions and opposition to international travel in Ireland, Chief Executive Sean Doyle said on Monday.

While most of the neighbouring United Kingdom is allowing travel to around 50 countries, Ireland has just 15 on its approved list and is demanding travellers from countries including Britain, Spain and the United States to quarantine.

The government also continues to advise residents against all non-essential travel, even to approved destinations.

"If we look at the wider demand, it is not recovering the way we would have hoped maybe five or six weeks ago .... The narrative around travel has been negative in the period," said Doyle, whose airline is part of International Airlines Group that also includes British Airways.

Ireland's success in attracting multinational foreign direct investment, which Doyle said was around five times higher than the European average, could be damaged.

"We have built our economic model on being open for business, on being a global economy. I do think that we are taking that for granted at the minute and not understanding the consequences for that sector... if we don't enable connectivity," said Doyle, who was speaking at an Irish parliamentary committee.

His comments came as global airlines cut their coronavirus recovery forecast on Tuesday, saying it would take until 2024 - a year longer than previously expected - for passenger traffic to return to pre-crisis levels. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Padraic Halpin and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
09:46aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Ireland's Aer Lingus says travel recovery ..
RE
07:54aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Ireland's Aer Lingus says travel recovery ..
RE
05:29aIAG PENCE : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
03:14aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways faces strike threat over j..
RE
03:10aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG seeks to halve price of Air Europa acq..
RE
07/27London stocks slide as Spain quarantine hits airlines
RE
07/27UK quarantine move hits fragile airline recovery hopes
RE
07/27Travel stocks drag Europe lower after UK's quarantine move on Spain
RE
07/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: AstraZeneca’s $6bn deal, Under Armour s accounting scan..
07/27UK quarantine move hits fragile airline recovery hopes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 417 M 13 374 M 13 374 M
Net income 2020 -3 922 M -4 594 M -4 594 M
Net Debt 2020 13 235 M 15 504 M 15 504 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 066 M 4 784 M 4 764 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,82 €
Last Close Price 2,05 €
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 86,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-70.09%4 784
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.40%16 199
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.23%13 229
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.58%12 577
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.44%10 437
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-63.20%9 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group