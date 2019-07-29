Log in
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP

(IAG)
International Consolidated Airlines : Lufthansa considers holding structure - Handelsblatt

07/29/2019 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of an office building of German airline Lufthansa in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German airline Lufthansa is considering adopting a corporate holding structure to simplify its operations, improve profitability and regain the support of investors, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the newspaper said the idea of a group holding structure was under early discussion both at management level and in parts of the supervisory board.

Responding to the report, Lufthansa said that it reviewed its group structure at regular intervals. A spokesman declined to elaborate further when contacted by Reuters.

CEO Carsten Spohr has come under mounting pressure after an acquisitive spell exposed Lufthansa to a broader industry downturn that has in particular inflicted losses on its Eurowings budget operation.

Lufthansa shares have fallen 30% over the past year, leaving the airline with a stock market worth of $8 billion euros (£6.4 billion) - less than half the value at which its carries it aircraft fleet on its books, Handelsblatt noted.

Backers of the idea of a holding structure look to the example of IAG, which runs British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus as separate profit centres.

Spohr has set up a working group to examine Lufthansa's matrix management structure, which is seen as causing inefficiencies and higher administrative costs, Handelsblatt reported, adding that its work was seen as preparing the group for an eventual transition to a holding structure.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 0.27% 438.8 Delayed Quote.-29.13%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 0.20% 15.06 Delayed Quote.-23.68%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 767 M
EBIT 2019 3 275 M
Net income 2019 2 267 M
Debt 2019 6 566 M
Yield 2019 6,27%
P/E ratio 2019 4,50x
P/E ratio 2020 4,28x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 9 666 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,72  €
Last Close Price 4,87  €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-29.13%10 765
DELTA AIR LINES INC.24.57%40 267
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC11.50%23 986
AIR CHINA LTD.18.46%17 645
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-6.79%12 482
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY10.54%11 638
