International Consolidated Airlines : September 2018

SEPTEMBER 2018-GROUP TRAFFIC AND CAPACITY STATISTICS

Group traffic in September, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased by 5.9 per cent versus September 2017; Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres rose by 7.2 per cent.

3 October 2018

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

On 12 September, Aer Lingus announced two new North American routes that will start next summer. Its flights between Dublin and Minneapolis-St. Paul commence on 8 July 2019 while services to Montreal start on 8 August 2019. Both routes will operate daily, all year round. From summer 2019, Aer Lingus will fly direct from Ireland to 15 North American destinations serving 17 transatlantic routes.

This month, British Airways announced new routes between Heathrow and Osaka, Gatwick and Kos and London City and Munich. In addition, the airline will make a multi-million-pound investment in its short haul business class cabin, Club Europe.

The spend is part of British Airways' current £4.5bn investment plan and will focuson enhanced food and drink.

Group Performance1

Passengers Carried ('000s)

Domestic2

Europe

North America

Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific

Revenue Passenger Km (m)

Domestic

Europe

North America

Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific

Available Seat Km (m)

Domestic

Europe

North America

Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Domestic

Europe

North America

Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

Cargo CTK

Month of September

2018

Year to Date

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

10,575

9,870 7.1% 2,465

2,281 8.1% 5,869

5,450 7.7% 1,104

1,031 7.1% 451

409 10.3% 484

506 -4.3% 202

193 4.7% 24,448

23,077 5.9% 1,755

1,583 10.9% 7,142

6,612 8.0% 7,323

6,824 7.3% 3,807

3,535 7.7% 2,487

2,580 -3.6% 1,934

1,943 -0.5% 28,899

26,969 7.2% 2,002

1,809 10.7% 8,362

7,742 8.0% 8,854

7,994 10.8% 4,496

4,078 10.3% 2,961

3,114 -4.9% 2,224

2,232 -0.4% 84.6

85.6 -1.0 pts 87.7

87.5 +0.2 pts 85.4

85.4 +0.0 pts 82.7

85.4 -2.7 pts 84.7

86.7 -2.0 pts 84.0

82.9 +1.1 pts 87.0

87.1 -0.1 pts 485

487 -0.4%

86,241

80,065 7.7% 20,139

18,398 9.5% 46,846

43,465 7.8% 9,162

8,494 7.9% 3,918

3,639 7.7% 4,464

4,359 2.4% 1,712

1,710 0.1% 205,045

191,741 6.9% 14,264

12,770 11.7% 55,264

51,148 8.0% 60,947

56,322 8.2% 33,510

31,023 8.0% 23,947

23,295 2.8% 17,112

17,183 -0.4% 244,343

231,417 5.6% 16,696

15,328 8.9% 65,644

61,893 6.1% 73,796

68,408 7.9% 39,112

36,790 6.3% 29,028

28,795 0.8% 20,068

20,203 -0.7%

83.9

82.9 +1.0 pts 85.4

83.3 +2.1 pts 84.2

82.6 +1.6 pts 82.6

82.3 +0.3 pts 85.7

84.3 +1.4 pts 82.5

80.9 +1.6 pts 85.3

85.1 +0.2 pts 4,190

4,220 -0.7%

Performance by Airline

Month of September

Year to Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

Revenue Passenger Km (m)

Available Seat Km (m)

Passenger load factor (%)

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

3

Revenue Passenger Km (m) Available Seat Km (m) Passenger load factor (%) Cargo Tonne Km (m)

4

Revenue Passenger Km (m) Available Seat Km (m) Passenger load factor (%) Cargo Tonne Km (m)Revenue Passenger Km (m)

Available Seat Km (m)

Passenger load factor (%)

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

2,364 2,137 10.6% 18,047

2,804 2,545 10.2% 21,943

84.3

84.0+0.3 pts82.2

15 11 36.4% 115

13,128 12,942 1.4% 115,283

15,752 15,322 2.8% 139,196

83.3

84.5-1.2 pts82.8

370 380 -2.6% 3,253

5,536 4,987 11.0% 45,932

6,368 5,702 11.7% 53,265

86.9

87.5-0.6 pts86.2

100 96 4.2% 820

3,195 3,011 6.1% 24,856

3,670 3,400 7.9% 28,772

87.1

88.6-1.5 pts86.4

0

0 n/a 0

2017 Change 16,494 9.4% 20,139 9.0% 81.9 +0.3 pts 110 4.7% 111,338 3.5% 135,760 2.5% 82.0 +0.8 pts 3,314 -1.8% 41,283 11.3% 49,078 8.5% 84.1 +2.1 pts 796 3.1% 22,626 9.9% 26,440 8.8% 85.6 +0.8 pts 0 n/a