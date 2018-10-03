International Consolidated Airlines : September 2018
0
10/03/2018 | 04:18pm CEST
SEPTEMBER 2018-GROUP TRAFFIC AND CAPACITY STATISTICS
Group traffic in September, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased by 5.9 per cent versus September 2017; Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres rose by 7.2 per cent.
3 October 2018
STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
On 12 September, Aer Lingus announced two new North American routes that will start next summer. Its flights between Dublin and Minneapolis-St. Paul commence on 8 July 2019 while services to Montreal start on 8 August 2019. Both routes will operate daily, all year round. From summer 2019, Aer Lingus will fly direct from Ireland to 15 North American destinations serving 17 transatlantic routes.
This month, British Airways announced new routes between Heathrow and Osaka, Gatwick and Kos and London City and Munich. In addition, the airline will make a multi-million-pound investment in its short haul business class cabin, Club Europe.
The spend is part of British Airways' current £4.5bn investment plan and will focuson enhanced food and drink.
LEI: 959800TZHQRUSH1ESL13
This announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Enrique Dupuy, Chief Financial Officer
Forward-looking statements:
Certain statements included in this report are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" and include, without limitation, any projections relating to results of operations and financial conditions of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiary undertakings from time to time (the'Group'), as well as plans and objectives for future operations, expected future revenues, financing plans, expected expenditures anddivestments relating to the Group and discussions of the Group's Business plan. All forward-looking statements in this report are based upon information known to the Group on the date of this report. The Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
It is not reasonably possible to itemise all of the many factors and specific events that could cause the forward-looking statements in this report to be incorrect or that could otherwise have a material adverse effect on the future operations or results of an airline operating in the global economy. Further information on the primary risks of the business and the risk management process of the Group is given in the Annual Report and Accounts 2016; these documents are available onwww.iagshares.com.
Group Performance1
Passengers Carried ('000s)
Domestic2
Europe
North America
Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific
Revenue Passenger Km (m)
Domestic
Europe
North America
Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific
Available Seat Km (m)
Domestic
Europe
North America
Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific
Passenger Load Factor (%)
Domestic
Europe
North America
Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific
Cargo Tonne Km (m)
Cargo CTK
Month of September
2018
Year to Date
2017
Change
2018
2017
Change
10,575
9,870 7.1%
2,465
2,281 8.1%
5,869
5,450 7.7%
1,104
1,031 7.1%
451
409 10.3%
484
506 -4.3%
202
193 4.7%
24,448
23,077 5.9%
1,755
1,583 10.9%
7,142
6,612 8.0%
7,323
6,824 7.3%
3,807
3,535 7.7%
2,487
2,580 -3.6%
1,934
1,943 -0.5%
28,899
26,969 7.2%
2,002
1,809 10.7%
8,362
7,742 8.0%
8,854
7,994 10.8%
4,496
4,078 10.3%
2,961
3,114 -4.9%
2,224
2,232 -0.4%
84.6
85.6 -1.0 pts
87.7
87.5 +0.2 pts
85.4
85.4 +0.0 pts
82.7
85.4 -2.7 pts
84.7
86.7 -2.0 pts
84.0
82.9 +1.1 pts
87.0
87.1 -0.1 pts
485
487 -0.4%
86,241
80,065 7.7%
20,139
18,398 9.5%
46,846
43,465 7.8%
9,162
8,494 7.9%
3,918
3,639 7.7%
4,464
4,359 2.4%
1,712
1,710 0.1%
205,045
191,741 6.9%
14,264
12,770 11.7%
55,264
51,148 8.0%
60,947
56,322 8.2%
33,510
31,023 8.0%
23,947
23,295 2.8%
17,112
17,183 -0.4%
244,343
231,417 5.6%
16,696
15,328 8.9%
65,644
61,893 6.1%
73,796
68,408 7.9%
39,112
36,790 6.3%
29,028
28,795 0.8%
20,068
20,203 -0.7%
83.9
82.9 +1.0 pts
85.4
83.3 +2.1 pts
84.2
82.6 +1.6 pts
82.6
82.3 +0.3 pts
85.7
84.3 +1.4 pts
82.5
80.9 +1.6 pts
85.3
85.1 +0.2 pts
4,190
4,220 -0.7%
Performance by Airline
Month of September
Year to Date
2018
2017
Change
2018
Revenue Passenger Km (m)
Available Seat Km (m)
Passenger load factor (%)
Cargo Tonne Km (m)
3
Revenue Passenger Km (m) Available Seat Km (m) Passenger load factor (%) Cargo Tonne Km (m)
4
Revenue Passenger Km (m) Available Seat Km (m) Passenger load factor (%) Cargo Tonne Km (m)Revenue Passenger Km (m)
Available Seat Km (m)
Passenger load factor (%)
Cargo Tonne Km (m)
2,364 2,137 10.6% 18,047
2,804 2,545 10.2% 21,943
84.3
84.0+0.3 pts82.2
15 11 36.4% 115
13,128 12,942 1.4% 115,283
15,752 15,322 2.8% 139,196
83.3
84.5-1.2 pts82.8
370 380 -2.6% 3,253
5,536 4,987 11.0% 45,932
6,368 5,702 11.7% 53,265
86.9
87.5-0.6 pts86.2
100 96 4.2% 820
3,195 3,011 6.1% 24,856
3,670 3,400 7.9% 28,772
87.1
88.6-1.5 pts86.4
0
0 n/a 0
2017
Change
16,494
9.4%
20,139
9.0%
81.9
+0.3 pts
110
4.7%
111,338
3.5%
135,760
2.5%
82.0
+0.8 pts
3,314
-1.8%
41,283
11.3%
49,078
8.5%
84.1
+2.1 pts
796
3.1%
22,626
9.9%
26,440
8.8%
85.6
+0.8 pts
0
n/a
1Group performance comprises Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express), LEVEL and Vueling
2Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy
3British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018, but include Openskies in 2017
IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:17:03 UTC