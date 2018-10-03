Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU (IAG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/03 05:04:44 pm
633.5 GBp   -0.08%
04:18pINTERNATIONAL C : September 2018
PU
04:13pINTERNATIONAL C : IAG Traffic and Capacity Statistics September 2018
PU
10/02INTERNATIONAL C : 10 Start-ups Join IAG's Third Hangar 51 Accelerato..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

International Consolidated Airlines : September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 04:18pm CEST

SEPTEMBER 2018-GROUP TRAFFIC AND CAPACITY STATISTICS

Group traffic in September, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased by 5.9 per cent versus September 2017; Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres rose by 7.2 per cent.

3 October 2018

STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

On 12 September, Aer Lingus announced two new North American routes that will start next summer. Its flights between Dublin and Minneapolis-St. Paul commence on 8 July 2019 while services to Montreal start on 8 August 2019. Both routes will operate daily, all year round. From summer 2019, Aer Lingus will fly direct from Ireland to 15 North American destinations serving 17 transatlantic routes.

This month, British Airways announced new routes between Heathrow and Osaka, Gatwick and Kos and London City and Munich. In addition, the airline will make a multi-million-pound investment in its short haul business class cabin, Club Europe.

The spend is part of British Airways' current £4.5bn investment plan and will focuson enhanced food and drink.

LEI: 959800TZHQRUSH1ESL13

This announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with the company's obligations under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Enrique Dupuy, Chief Financial Officer

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements included in this report are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "envisages" or "anticipates" and include, without limitation, any projections relating to results of operations and financial conditions of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. and its subsidiary undertakings from time to time (the'Group'), as well as plans and objectives for future operations, expected future revenues, financing plans, expected expenditures anddivestments relating to the Group and discussions of the Group's Business plan. All forward-looking statements in this report are based upon information known to the Group on the date of this report. The Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

It is not reasonably possible to itemise all of the many factors and specific events that could cause the forward-looking statements in this report to be incorrect or that could otherwise have a material adverse effect on the future operations or results of an airline operating in the global economy. Further information on the primary risks of the business and the risk management process of the Group is given in the Annual Report and Accounts 2016; these documents are available onwww.iagshares.com.

Group Performance1

Passengers Carried ('000s)

Domestic2

Europe

North America

Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific

Revenue Passenger Km (m)

Domestic

Europe

North America

Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific

Available Seat Km (m)

Domestic

Europe

North America

Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific

Passenger Load Factor (%)

Domestic

Europe

North America

Latin America & Caribbean Africa, Middle East & S,Asia Asia Pacific

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

Cargo CTK

Month of September

2018

Year to Date

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change

10,575

  • 9,870 7.1%

    2,465

  • 2,281 8.1%

    5,869

  • 5,450 7.7%

    1,104

  • 1,031 7.1%

    451

  • 409 10.3%

    484

  • 506 -4.3%

    202

  • 193 4.7%

    24,448

  • 23,077 5.9%

    1,755

  • 1,583 10.9%

    7,142

  • 6,612 8.0%

    7,323

  • 6,824 7.3%

    3,807

  • 3,535 7.7%

    2,487

  • 2,580 -3.6%

    1,934

  • 1,943 -0.5%

    28,899

  • 26,969 7.2%

    2,002

  • 1,809 10.7%

    8,362

  • 7,742 8.0%

    8,854

  • 7,994 10.8%

    4,496

  • 4,078 10.3%

    2,961

  • 3,114 -4.9%

    2,224

  • 2,232 -0.4%

    84.6

  • 85.6 -1.0 pts

    87.7

  • 87.5 +0.2 pts

    85.4

  • 85.4 +0.0 pts

    82.7

  • 85.4 -2.7 pts

    84.7

  • 86.7 -2.0 pts

    84.0

  • 82.9 +1.1 pts

    87.0

  • 87.1 -0.1 pts

    485

  • 487 -0.4%

86,241

  • 80,065 7.7%

    20,139

  • 18,398 9.5%

    46,846

  • 43,465 7.8%

    9,162

  • 8,494 7.9%

    3,918

  • 3,639 7.7%

    4,464

  • 4,359 2.4%

    1,712

  • 1,710 0.1%

    205,045

  • 191,741 6.9%

    14,264

  • 12,770 11.7%

    55,264

  • 51,148 8.0%

    60,947

  • 56,322 8.2%

    33,510

  • 31,023 8.0%

    23,947

  • 23,295 2.8%

    17,112

  • 17,183 -0.4%

    244,343

  • 231,417 5.6%

    16,696

  • 15,328 8.9%

    65,644

  • 61,893 6.1%

    73,796

  • 68,408 7.9%

    39,112

  • 36,790 6.3%

    29,028

  • 28,795 0.8%

    20,068

  • 20,203 -0.7%

83.9

  • 82.9 +1.0 pts

    85.4

  • 83.3 +2.1 pts

    84.2

  • 82.6 +1.6 pts

    82.6

  • 82.3 +0.3 pts

    85.7

  • 84.3 +1.4 pts

    82.5

  • 80.9 +1.6 pts

    85.3

  • 85.1 +0.2 pts

    4,190

  • 4,220 -0.7%

Performance by Airline

Month of September

Year to Date

2018

2017

Change

2018

Revenue Passenger Km (m)

Available Seat Km (m)

Passenger load factor (%)

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

3

Revenue Passenger Km (m) Available Seat Km (m) Passenger load factor (%) Cargo Tonne Km (m)

4

Revenue Passenger Km (m) Available Seat Km (m) Passenger load factor (%) Cargo Tonne Km (m)Revenue Passenger Km (m)

Available Seat Km (m)

Passenger load factor (%)

Cargo Tonne Km (m)

2,364 2,137 10.6% 18,047

2,804 2,545 10.2% 21,943

84.3

84.0+0.3 pts82.2

15 11 36.4% 115

13,128 12,942 1.4% 115,283

15,752 15,322 2.8% 139,196

83.3

84.5-1.2 pts82.8

370 380 -2.6% 3,253

5,536 4,987 11.0% 45,932

6,368 5,702 11.7% 53,265

86.9

87.5-0.6 pts86.2

100 96 4.2% 820

3,195 3,011 6.1% 24,856

3,670 3,400 7.9% 28,772

87.1

88.6-1.5 pts86.4

0

0 n/a 0

2017

Change

16,494

9.4%

20,139

9.0%

81.9

+0.3 pts

110

4.7%

111,338

3.5%

135,760

2.5%

82.0

+0.8 pts

3,314

-1.8%

41,283

11.3%

49,078

8.5%

84.1

+2.1 pts

796

3.1%

22,626

9.9%

26,440

8.8%

85.6

+0.8 pts

0

n/a

  • 1Group performance comprises Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia (including Iberia Express), LEVEL and Vueling

  • 2Domestic includes routes within UK, Spain, Ireland and Italy

  • 3British Airways figures exclude Openskies in 2018, but include Openskies in 2017

  • 4Iberia figures include LEVEL Spain

Disclaimer

IAG - International Consolidated Airlines Group SA published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
04:18pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : September 2018
PU
04:13pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG Traffic and Capacity Statistics Septem..
PU
10/02INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : 10 Start-ups Join IAG's Third Hangar 51 Ac..
PU
10/01INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
09/30INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity s..
CO
09/28INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
09/27INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
09/26INTERNATIONAL CONS AIRLINES GROUP : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
09/26INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Notices
CO
09/25Huge amount of work on aviation needed in no-deal Brexit scenario - IATA
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/03International Consolidated Airlines Group's (BABWF) CEO Willie Walsh on Half .. 
08/03International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Cal.. 
05/07International Consolidated Airlines Group SA 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Cal.. 
02/26International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings.. 
02/23International Consolidated Airlines Group's (ICAGY) CEO William Walsh on Q4 2.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 385 M
EBIT 2018 3 312 M
Net income 2018 2 739 M
Debt 2018 578 M
Yield 2018 4,19%
P/E ratio 2018 5,36
P/E ratio 2019 6,01
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 14 210 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,73 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-2.61%16 463
DELTA AIR LINES-2.34%37 809
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC28.65%23 637
AIR CHINA LTD.-33.85%16 007
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.32%14 902
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-9.77%12 298
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.