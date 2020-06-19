Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Irish airline Aer Lingus to cut 500 jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/19/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Irish airline Aer Lingus, part of Anglo-Spanish group IAG, plans to cut up to 500 jobs as a result of groundings related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline announced on Friday.

"Aer Lingus has informed the (employment) Minister that headcount reductions of up to 500 employees across the business are anticipated," it said in a statement.

Of the other airlines owned by IAG, British Airways has said it needs to axe 12,000 jobs, while Austrian-based Level Europe has said it plans to file for insolvency.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
06/18AIRBUS : Iberia to Retire 14 Jets, Postpones Airbus Deliveries -Cinco Dias
DJ
06/18IAG airline Level Europe files for insolvency
RE
06/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Iberia reschedules new Airbus deliveries, ..
RE
06/18Air France urged by minister to avoid forced layoffs
RE
06/17IAG PENCE : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
06/16European airlines face longer haul to recovery
RE
06/16INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Iberia's fleet will be smaller in coming 5..
RE
06/16Caterer DO & CO braces for tough year after first annual loss
RE
06/16IAG PENCE : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06/16Pandemic-hit British firms lay off tens of thousands
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 323 M 13 843 M 13 843 M
Net income 2020 -3 463 M -3 890 M -3 890 M
Net Debt 2020 13 812 M 15 516 M 15 516 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,50x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 923 M 6 643 M 6 653 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,99 €
Last Close Price 2,98 €
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-56.96%6 643
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.35%19 558
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.80%13 906
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.04%12 283
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-55.34%11 426
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-29.96%10 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group