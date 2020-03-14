Log in
Jet2.com cancels flights to Spain over coronavirus

03/14/2020 | 08:08am EDT
People look out at a Jet2.com aircraft from the departures area of Lanzarote Airport, in Lanzarote

British budget airline Jet2.com cancelled all of its flights to Spain on Saturday after the country declared a state of emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

"We have taken the decision to cancel all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect," the airline, which is owned by leisure operator Dart Group, said in a statement.

"We are contacting our customers who are currently in these destinations, and who are due to travel, to advise them of their options, so we urge customers not to call us."

The tourism sector has been hammered by the spread of coronavirus. British Airways has warned of job losses and Norwegian Air said it had "weeks not months" to avert collapse.

Jet2.com is Britain's third-biggest airline in terms of passenger numbers, behind easyJet and British Airways.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Frances Kerry)
ChangeLast1st jan.
DART GROUP PLC -1.35% 875.5 Delayed Quote.-48.58%
EASYJET PLC -1.55% 786.8 Delayed Quote.-44.77%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 4.85% 350.3 Delayed Quote.-43.95%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA 8.19% 8.036 Delayed Quote.-78.71%
