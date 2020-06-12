Lawmakers label British Airways 'national disgrace' over jobs

Log in
06/12/2020 | 05:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bournemouth

British Airways was labelled a "national disgrace" by lawmakers for its treatment of employees on Saturday, adding to pressure on the airline as it juggles job cuts and new quarantine rules.

Britain's Transport Select Committee said that BA and its parent company IAG were trying to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to cut 12,000 jobs and downgrade the terms and conditions of other employees.

"It is unacceptable that a company would seek to drive this level of change under the cover of a pandemic," Conservative lawmaker Huw Merriman, who chairs the committee, said in a report published on Saturday.

In response, a spokeswoman for the airline said:

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that British Airways can survive and sustain the maximum number of jobs consistent with the new reality of a changed airline industry in a severely weakened global economy."

BA is engaged in a battle with unions and in legal action against the government over its quarantine policy, which requires all international arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days.

The lawmakers said in the report that quarantine would damage the economy and called for the government to replace it with more targeted measures, such as travel corridors between low-risk countries.

"It is imperative that the UK Government finds a way to get aviation back on its feet," Merriman said.

BA, along with competitor airlines easyJet and Ryanair, launched legal action on Friday to try to overturn the quarantine policy.

All three have announced job cuts, but so far only BA has been singled out for its tactics.

BA, which is burning through 20 million pounds ($25.2 million) a day and has no revenues, is preparing for what most airlines and travel experts expect to be a smaller travel market after in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Financials
Sales 2020 12 934 M 14 564 M 14 564 M
Net income 2020 -3 337 M -3 757 M -3 757 M
Net Debt 2020 13 840 M 15 584 M 15 584 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 472 M 6 857 M 6 161 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,98 €
Last Close Price 2,76 €
Spread / Highest target 91,7%
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-57.94%6 604
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.49%17 277
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.40%13 636
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.40%12 620
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.18%9 677
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-53.98%8 965
