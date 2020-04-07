Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines can't afford refunds: IATA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 10:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Canceled flights are seen on an airport screen in New Orleans

Global airlines warned that 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn and the industry's representative body said airline finances were so fragile they could not afford to refund customers.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has held a series of weekly news conferences, issuing increasingly desperate messages about the state of airline industry, and urging governments to help carriers.

In its latest warning, IATA whose members include the likes of Lufthansa and British Airways parent IAG said global air travel slumped by 70% at the beginning of the second quarter, and its Director General Alexandre De Juniac said airlines could not afford to issue refunds. He said customers should accept vouchers.

"The key element for us is to avoid running out of cash so refunding the cancelled ticket for us is almost unbearable financially speaking," De Juniac told reporters on Tuesday.

IATA highlighted the loss of jobs and the impact on the world economy if governments let airlines collapse.

Three months of severe travel restrictions plus lower traffic over 2020 could put 25 million jobs at risk, IATA warned, adding that about a third of 2.7 million direct jobs in the airline sector had either been lost or were furloughed.

Airlines are burning through their cash reserves as they try to stay afloat, IATA said, and providing refunds for cancelled flights, as rules in many parts of the world such as EU261 in the European Union, require them to do, was not possible.

Consumer groups are angry at airlines for ignoring those rules and say hard-up passengers need the cash just as much as the airlines.

IATA said about $35 billion of tickets were due for refund at the end of the second quarter, and vouchers or a delayed refund was all airlines could offer. IATA has approached governments to ask them not to force airlines to provide cash refunds.

But the U.S. Transportation Department has told airlines they must refund tickets for flights that they cancel, or make a significant schedule change that passengers do not accept, following a rising number of consumer complaints and inquiries.

In the United States, a passenger filed a class-action lawsuit on Monday against United Airlines for refusing to pay a refund after his family?s flight was cancelled.

Separately on Tuesday, an environmental group called Stay Grounded published an open letter signed by 250 environmental groups and charities from across Europe calling on governments to attach climate and labour conditions to any airline bailouts.

IATA has been asking governments for a reduction of charges and taxes to help its members, which represent 82% of global air traffic, survive, and for funds to help restart routes in future.

It said on Tuesday that European countries had agreed to defer air traffic control charges totalling some 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) from February to May.

By Sarah Young
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 1.57% 8.784 Delayed Quote.-47.28%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 10.60% 248.4372 Delayed Quote.-63.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
10:31aMILLIONS OF AVIATION JOBS AT RISK, A : Iata
RE
10:28aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airline..
RE
08:03aJet2 cancels trips until mid-June
RE
04/06UK shares surge as slowing COVID-19 deaths calm mood
RE
04/06DURHAM UNIVERSITY : Airlines, COVID-19, climate change and risk reporting
AQ
04/03INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG further reduces capacity and accesses ..
AQ
04/03INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG cancels its 2019 proposed final divide..
AQ
04/03UK facing Depression-style hit as firms slump in March
RE
04/03Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
RE
04/03Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 19 563 M
EBIT 2020 667 M
Net income 2020 29,3 M
Debt 2020 9 962 M
Yield 2020 9,03%
P/E ratio 2020 8,02x
P/E ratio 2021 1,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 4 460 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 6,10  €
Last Close Price 2,25  €
Spread / Highest target 291%
Spread / Average Target 172%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-63.78%5 318
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.83%18 188
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.02%12 101
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.38%10 956
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.36%10 478
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.72%8 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group