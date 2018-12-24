Norwegian Air shores up its balance sheet

Log in
12/24/2018 | 02:01pm CET
FILE PHOTO: A Norwegian Air Boeing 737-800 is seen during the presentation of Norwegian Air first low cost transatlantic flight service from Argentina at Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian Air announced a $230 million cost savings program on Monday along with steps including the refinancing of one Boeing 787 Dreamliner that the budget airline said would generate more than $30 million in liquidity.

It also said it was making several changes to its route portfolio as well as to its capacity.

"Combined these measures should improve the financial performance from the start of 2019," it said in a statement.

The fast-growing carrier has been under pressure over the past 18 months to control costs and shore up its balance sheet as it looks to crack the transatlantic market by undercutting established rivals.

It said its new cost-saving program was expected to generate savings of at least 2 billion crowns ($229 million) in 2019. The airline said it would provide an update on the program on April 25 with its first-quarter results.

Norwegian's long-haul operations have been disrupted by challenges with the Rolls-Royce engines on the Dreamliner.

"The Company has now reached an agreement with Rolls-Royce which will have a positive effect from the first quarter of 2019. The commercial terms of the agreement remain confidential," said Norwegian Air.

It also said it had secured financing for all aircraft deliveries due in the first half of 2019.

"This also includes refinancing of one of the delivered (Boeing) Dreamliners, resulting in a positive liquidity effect of NOK 275 million in December 2018," it said.

Norwegian has embarked on an ambitious expansion plan by ordering more than 200 new planes yet investors worry it is pushing up costs quickly without producing higher returns.

The process of selling aircraft continued, it said, with "significant" expressions of interest in its existing fleet as well as future deliveries.

"The Company recently signed a letter of intent for the sale of two aircraft with delivery in the first quarter of 2019. The discussions about forming a joint venture for aircraft ownership also continues with full force," it said.

Its share price is roughly back to the level it was a year ago having erased gains made in April after British Airways owner IAG said it was interested in bidding for Norwegian Air.

The shares were not traded on Monday as the Oslo bourse was closed.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Jason Neely)

By Gwladys Fouche
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.72% 304.55 Delayed Quote.3.27%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -2.54% 598 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE -1.78% 176.75 Delayed Quote.0.43%
ROLLS-ROYCE -1.11% 801 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 24 315 M
EBIT 2018 3 262 M
Net income 2018 2 740 M
Debt 2018 1 045 M
Yield 2018 4,43%
P/E ratio 2018 4,99
P/E ratio 2019 5,96
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 13 522 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,06 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-5.75%15 297
DELTA AIR LINES-11.70%33 904
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 198
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.04%15 372
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.83%13 160
ANA HOLDINGS INC-17.76%12 136
