Ryanair says Boeing eyes MAX flights by October, cites 2020 growth risk

07/10/2019 | 05:07pm EDT
A Ryanair Boeing 737 plane takes off from Palma de Mallorca airport in Palma de Mallorca

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ryanair may have to trim plans to grow its capacity in the summer of 2020 if the grounded 737 MAX is not flying again by November because of the rate at which it needs to take new deliveries over the winter, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Boeing has told the airline it expects the 737 MAX to be flying by end-September, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters. He added that while nobody knew when the MAX would be back in service, he believed this target could slip to end-year.

"Boeing are telling us at the moment they expect to be back flying by the end of September," O'Leary said in an interview on the sidelines of an airlines meeting.

"I think it will fly before the end of this year. I am not sure they will meet the end of September date, but I take comfort from the fact that it seems that now the American, European, Brazilian and Canadian regulators are working together," he said.

Boeing's top-selling jet has been grounded in the wake of deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia in the span of five months, and the U.S. planemaker has been working through a software fix for the jet while facing probes from regulators and U.S. lawmakers as well as lawsuits.

Ryanair is waiting to take delivery of 50 new MAX aircraft, which it can receive at a maximum rate of six to eight per month, he said.

Europe's largest budget carrier is also putting "much more pressure" on Boeing after British Airways owner IAG signed a surprise letter of intent for 200 MAX aircraft last month, O'Leary said.

Ryanair has a deal with Boeing guaranteeing lower prices than its competitors, industry analysts say.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher in Brussels, writing by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Tim Hepher
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 25 809 M
EBIT 2019 3 278 M
Net income 2019 2 249 M
Debt 2019 6 518 M
Yield 2019 6,86%
P/E ratio 2019 4,14x
P/E ratio 2020 3,96x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 8 868 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 7,88  €
Last Close Price 4,47  €
Spread / Highest target 159%
Spread / Average Target 76,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Enrique Dupuy de Lôme Chávarri Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Jean-Pierre Cescau Senior Independent Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-28.30%11 327
DELTA AIR LINES INC.18.16%38 428
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.84%23 837
AIR CHINA LTD.20.68%18 791
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-4.33%13 737
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY12.80%12 375
