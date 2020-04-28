Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Spanish government considering loans for Iberia: El Pais

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:36am EDT
Airbus A319 aircraft of Spanish airline Iberia is seen at the international airport in Munich

The Spanish government is considering granting soft loans to flagship airline Iberia, a unit of London-listed International Consolidated Airlines Group, newspaper El Pais reported on Tuesday.

The government is not considering taking a stake in the airline for now, the newspaper said.

Spain is discussing with other European Union countries and the European Commission plans to aid the region's airlines as the coronavirus pandemic forces an almost complete stop to commercial passenger flying.

Iberia like other companies can draw from special credit lines offered to companies facing liquidity problems, a source from the Transport Ministry said.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno and Inti Landauro; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
04:36aSPANISH GOVERNMENT CONSIDERING LOANS : El Pais
RE
04/27BRITISH AIRWAYS CONSIDERS SLASHING A : Sky News reporter
RE
04/27PPE TO UK : British airways adds extra flights a week from china
AQ
04/27INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : UK airlines want coronavirus wage support ..
RE
04/24INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : ECB begins reluctant journey into junk deb..
RE
04/24IAG PENCE : Barclays remains its Buy rating
MD
04/23Lufthansa aims to finalise 10 billion euro rescue package next week - sources
RE
04/23LUFTHANSA AIMS TO FINALISE 10 BILLIO : sources
RE
04/17'FASTEN YOUR SEATBELT' : Investors brace for Europe Inc. results amid coronaviru..
RE
04/14Global airlines' estimated coronavirus losses rise to $314 billion - IATA
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 16 664 M
EBIT 2020 -290 M
Net income 2020 -736 M
Debt 2020 10 684 M
Yield 2020 3,07%
P/E ratio 2020 -8,49x
P/E ratio 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 5 015 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,06  €
Last Close Price 2,53  €
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 100%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-64.78%5 429
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.11%14 236
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.00%12 732
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.27%11 241
ANA HOLDINGS INC.3.39%9 124
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.73%8 604
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group