Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 05/01 04:25:58 am
214.5 GBp   -3.33%
03:33aTIMELINE : Norwegian Air's battle for survival
RE
03:20aLondon stocks slide as Trump threatens China
RE
04/30IAG PENCE : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Goldman Sachs
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Timeline: Norwegian Air's battle for survival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 03:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Passengers board a Norwegian Air plane in Kirkenes

The fate of Norwegian Air hangs in the balance on Friday after a deadline passed overnight for bondholders to vote on a rescue package for the transatlantic budget airline.

Growing rapidly in the last decade to become Europe's third-largest low-cost airline and one of the few to apply the budget model to transatlantic flights, Norwegian had accumulated debts and liabilities of close to $8 billion by the end of 2019.

Following are key dates in the company's 27-year history.

2020

April 30: Bondholders are due to vote on the company's debt-to-equity deal after 1400 GMT. Management makes a revised, final offer, at 1359 GMT, and sets a deadline to accept the offer at 2100 GMT.

April 20: Four pilot and cabin crew subsidiaries of Norwegian Air in Sweden and Denmark file for bankruptcy. The company says some 4,700 pilots and cabin crew members would be affected.

April 8: Norwegian outlines its rescue plan and plans to convert of up to $4.3 billion of its debt into equity and to issue new shares as it seeks to stay in business following the COVID-19 outbreak that has grounded almost all of its fleet.

March 24: The airline receives an initial government cash injection of 300 million Norwegian crowns ($29 million).

March 16: Norwegian says it is cancelling 85% of its flights and temporarily laying off 7,300 employees because of the coronavirus outbreak.

March 5: Company scraps its 2020 earnings guidance and cancels some of its transatlantic flights.

Feb 13: Norwegian says it will make deeper capacity cuts in 2020 than previously announced as it aims to return to profit after three consecutive years of losses.

2019

Nov. 20: Appoints Jacob Schram as CEO. Schram, who does not have a background in aviation, had worked for consulting company McKinsey among previous roles.

Nov. 5: Raises 2.5 billion Norwegian crowns to meet its cash needs through 2020 with its third share sale in two years and a bond issue.

Oct. 17: Agrees a partnership with U.S. airline JetBlue Airways that will allow customers to book flights on each others' aircraft, with a planned startup in mid-2020

Sept. 16: Norwegian's bondholders accept the company's plea to postpone repayment of $380 million by up to two years

Aug. 19: Agrees to sell its stake in banking company Norwegian Finans Holding for 2.22 billion crowns.

July 11: Co-founder Bjoern Kjos steps down as CEO.

April 10: Norwegian postpones Airbus plane deliveries scheduled for 2019 and 2020, cutting its capital spending by $570 million.

March 12: Norwegian grounds its Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets after fatal crash in Ethiopia.

Feb. 18-19: Norwegian announces deep-discount share issue at just a third of the market price.

Jan. 24: International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), the owner of British Airways, says it will not make a bid for Norwegian, and will sell its stake in the company.

2018

May 4: Board confirms that it has received two separate conditional proposals from IAG Group in relation to an acquisition of 100% of its share capital.

April 12: Norwegian is notified that IAG has acquired 4.6% of the shares in the company.

March 21:

Norwegian raises 1.3 billion crowns in a share sale to help fund its expansion and cope with higher fuel costs after warning of a larger than expected loss in the quarter.

2017

July 17: Norwegian's first flight using the Boeing 737 MAX takes off from Edinburgh.

2015

Oct. 22: Norwegian makes order for 19 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, more than quadrupling its long-haul fleet.

2013

May 30: Norwegian's first intercontinental flight departs from Oslo to New York.

2012

Jan. 25: Norwegian orders 122 planes from Boeing, 100 of which are Boeing 737 MAX8. The airline enters also agreement with Airbus about buying 100 Airbus A320neo. In total, the airplanes are worth 127 billion Norwegian crowns.

2011

Feb. 8: Norwegian becomes the first airline to offer free WiFi on board European flights.

2007

April 24: Norwegian buys FlyNordic from Finnair and becomes the biggest low-cost airline in Scandinavia.

2003

Dec. 18: Norwegian shares are listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

2002

Sept. 1: Norwegian Air Shuttle (NAS) re-brands as Norwegian and starts operating with Boeing 737-300.

1993

Jan. 22: Norwegian Air Shuttle is founded and takes over regional airline services on Norway's West Coast. Flights are operated in cooperation with Norwegian airline Braathens. At first, NAS operates with a fleet of three leased Fokker 50.

($1 = 9.4785 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Tommy Lund, Paulina Cwikowska, Milla Nissi, Aleksandra Jasiurska; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.87% 57.88 Real-time Quote.-55.64%
FINNAIR OYJ -1.62% 3.642 Delayed Quote.-38.06%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -3.58% 214.952 Delayed Quote.-64.50%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -3.85% 9.74 Delayed Quote.-47.97%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA 1.11% 5.118 Delayed Quote.-86.44%
NORWEGIAN FINANS HOLDING ASA 7.64% 54.95 Delayed Quote.-42.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
03:33aTIMELINE : Norwegian Air's battle for survival
RE
03:20aLondon stocks slide as Trump threatens China
RE
04/30IAG PENCE : From a Buy to Neutral rating by Goldman Sachs
MD
04/30IAG EURO : Oddo is now Neutral
MD
04/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Hopes for coronavirus treatment, surging bank shares lif..
RE
04/29DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to get financial support from Switzerland and Aus..
RE
04/29CARSTEN SPOHR : Lufthansa to get financial support from Switzerland and Austria
RE
04/29British Airways owner bets on costs not bailouts to survive
RE
04/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: A flurry of earnings reports
04/29INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Airlines Group - IAG preliminary first qua..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 16 033 M
EBIT 2020 -484 M
Net income 2020 -843 M
Debt 2020 11 200 M
Yield 2020 2,56%
P/E ratio 2020 -8,12x
P/E ratio 2021 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 5 064 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,01  €
Last Close Price 2,55  €
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 96,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Alberto Miguel Terol Estabean Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-64.50%5 552
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.28%17 355
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%12 922
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.57%12 394
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-66.36%8 942
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%8 743
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group