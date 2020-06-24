Log in
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA    IAG   ES0177542018

INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROU

(IAG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 06/24 07:03:10 am
243.55 GBX   -3.31%
UK airports warn 20,000 jobs at risk as travel slump continues

06/24/2020 | 06:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People sit amongst socially-distanced seating signs at Heathrow Airport in London

Up to 20,000 jobs could go at Britain's airports, an industry group warned, calling on the government to do more to help an aviation industry that was shut down by the COVID pandemic and is now struggling to restart due to quarantine rules.

The Airport Operators Association (AOA), which represents more than 50 airports, said future passenger numbers at UK airports were expected to be significantly lower, and analysis of its members suggested up to 20,000 jobs were at risk.

The government should scrap its quarantine regime, provide relief from business rates, extend a job retention scheme, directly fund the sector regulator and suspend air passenger taxes to help save jobs, the AOA said.

"These jobs figures clearly show that a key component of the UK's infrastructure is on its knees, with no relief to the current crisis expected," said AOA chief executive Karen Dee.

"Government needs to recognise the immense crisis facing the country's airport communities and take action to support UK aviation and protect livelihoods."

UK-based airlines British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet have already announced close to 20,000 job losses between them. The country's biggest airport Heathrow has also started a voluntary redundancy scheme.

Britain has a 14-day quarantine policy in place for arrivals into the country from abroad, which airlines, airports and the hospitality sector have said is deterring international travel at a time when they had been hoping for it to recover.

The rule is due to be reviewed on June 29, three weeks after it was introduced and could be replaced by "air bridges", which would allow restriction-free travel between countries with low infection rates.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)

Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
06:27aUK airports warn 20,000 jobs at risk as travel slump continues
RE
06/19Irish airline Aer Lingus to cut 500 jobs
RE
06/19Airlines' legal challenge of UK quarantine policy to be heard early July, law..
RE
06/18AIRBUS : Iberia to Retire 14 Jets, Postpones Airbus Deliveries -Cinco Dias
DJ
06/18IAG airline Level Europe files for insolvency
RE
06/18INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Iberia reschedules new Airbus deliveries, ..
RE
Financials
Sales 2020 11 619 M 13 123 M 13 123 M
Net income 2020 -3 463 M -3 911 M -3 911 M
Net Debt 2020 13 812 M 15 599 M 15 599 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 538 M 6 264 M 6 255 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 64 642
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA
Duration : Period :
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 3,99 €
Last Close Price 2,79 €
Spread / Highest target 89,4%
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Matthew Walsh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Antonio Vázquez Romero Chairman
Stephen William Lawrence Gunning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Gibbs Chief Information Officer
Kieran C. Poynter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-59.70%6 264
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.32%18 827
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.98%14 005
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.32%12 171
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-59.04%10 479
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.87%10 036
