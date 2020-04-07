UK holiday company Jet2 cancels trips until mid-June

The UK changed its travel guidance on April 4, advising against all non-essential global travel indefinitely. Previously Britons had been told to avoid global travel for 30 days from 17 March.

Jet2, owned by Dart Group, said in a statement on Tuesday that its holidays and flights would not now restart until June 17, and it would contact customers to discuss their options.

"We are keeping this decision under constant review, in line with guidance from governments and the relevant authorities," a spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for TUI, Britain's biggest holiday company, said the company would provide an update on its plans shortly.

UK budget airline easyJet, which also has a holiday business, has grounded its flights until further notice, while British Airways has told customers to keep checking its website for bookings for travel after May 31.

Holiday customers in Britain should be refunded for cancelled trips within 14 days but many have experienced delays due to the volume of those requiring reimbursement, and as companies struggle with a potential additional cash drain during the travel slump.

