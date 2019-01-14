Log in
International Container Terminal Service : ICTSI flagship gets eco-friendly RTGs

01/14/2019 | 12:04am EST

ICTSI flagship gets eco-friendly RTGs

Monday, Jan 14, 2019

A first in the country and Manufactured by Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. (MES) of Japan, the Mitsui Li-ion Hybrid RTG is equipped with a 200kVA Li-ion battery and a smaller diesel engine that dramatically improves the carbon footprint of the terminal.

Once fully commissioned, the hybrid RTGs are expected to further boost MICT's container yard productivity, and allow the country's largest, best-equipped and most technologically-advanced container terminal to fully match demand in terms of operational performance.

The new port equipment also underscore ICTSI's Group-wide commitment towards ensuring an environment-friendly supply chain-among which, includes expanding the use of next generation energy-efficient cargo handling equipment and vehicle fleets.

Seen to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent and noise levels at the container yard, and up to 60 percent better fuel economy-these hybrids reaffirm the Company's efforts in minimizing the impact of port operations at its Manila flagship.

'As we continuously drive economic growth in our home operations, ICTSI will always be at the forefront of innovation with ports equipment and adaptive technology that ensures increasing productivity while reducing carbon footprint,' says Christian R. Gonzalez, ICTSI Global Corporate Head.

Two super post-Panamax quay cranes and twelve more hybrid RTGs are arriving before the end of the first half of 2019. Three QCs delivered in 2018, including the first pair of neo-Panamax cranes in the country,are already operational.

Capacity improvements are also underway at the Manila flagship, among which includes the first phase construction of Berths 7 and 8, and back-up areas for the future Berths 9 and 10.

The MICT is certified with ISO 14001:2008, fully-compliant with the local environmental laws, and has systems to strictly monitor and manage its stack emissions, water usage and effluent, and waste generation.

Photo shows the arrival of the four hybrid RTGs at MICT's Berth 5 last Wednesday, 9 January.

About Manila International Container Terminal
In 1988, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) won the 25 + 25 years concession to operate the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) in an international tender. Since ICTSI's takeover, MICT has increased its annual capacity five-fold, expanded its container handling fleet to make it the largest and most modern container terminal in the Philippines, and switched from a manual control system to an integrated real-time IT terminal control system. MICT is ICTSI's flagship operation. (www.mictweb.com)
About International Container Terminal Services, Inc.
Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port operations, management and development. ICTSI's portfolio of terminals and projects spans developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. ICTSI has received global acclaim for its public-private partnerships with governments divesting of their port assets to the private sector. (www.ictsi.com)


Disclaimer

International Container Terminal Service Inc. published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 05:03:02 UTC
