Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  International Container Terminal Service    ICT   PHY411571011

INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE

(ICT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Container Terminal Service : ICTSI´s Batumi terminal builds capacity o facilitate bigger cargo flow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 04:27am EST

Home Our Releases ICTSI´s Batumi terminal builds capacity o facilitate bigger cargo flow

ICTSI´s Batumi terminal builds capacity o facilitate bigger cargo flow

Thursday, Feb 14, 2019

February, 2019: International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) formally inaugurated the expansion of its Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT) in Georgia.

The expansion encompasses both the waterside and landside areas of the multipurpose terminal, intended to optimize the processing of existing cargo flows and install additional capacity to accommodate new business.

Marking the importance of the occasion, the inauguration was attended by Giorgi Kobulia, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development; Tornike Rizhvadze, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Ajara; senior executives from Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC)-the terminal's principal container customer-and Hans-Ole Madsen, ICTSI Senior Vice President and Europe, Middle East and Africa Head.

Commenting at the time of the inauguration, Mr. Madsen said: 'This new investment consolidates and expands BICT's competitive position. A comprehensive dredging program, undertaken in cooperation with Batumi Sea Port, provides an 11.5-meter draught in the port's fairway and alongside BICT's quay line allowing easy access for feedermax vessels at the port and making it Georgia's deepest draught port.

'On the landside,' he continued, 'we have met the stated requirement of importers and established a new container freight station (CFS) complete with a 180-meter rail spur to facilitate cross-stuffing from containers to rail cars. Complementing this, we have also expanded container and truck storage areas, and following the completion of a new highway to Batumi, introduced a new, dedicated two-lane gate complex for BICT.'

Batumi, unlike Potti-Georgia's other major port-offers all-year round access without closures due to high winds.

The overall development program for BICT raises annual container handling capacity to 200,000 TEUs and boosts its general cargo and dry bulk handling capacities. It further concurs with the Georgian Government's stated objective of growing Georgia's role as a transport-logistic hub serving the Caucasus and Central Asia.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony marking the formal inauguration of BICT's multifaceted expansion program (from left): Jemal Inaishvili Partner of MSC Georgia and MEDLOG Georgia. Ribbon cutting: Salvatore Prudente, Executive Director of MEDLOG; Giorgi Kobulia, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia; Hans Ole Madsen, ICTSI Senior Vice President and Europe, Middle East and Africa head; and Tornike Rizhvadze, Chairman of the Government of the Autonomous Republic of Adjara.

About BICT
Batumi International Container Terminal (BICT), a wholly-owned ICTSI Group company, has been active in the port of Batumi since 2007 when it acquired a 48-year lease to operate a multi-purpose terminal with exclusivity for container handling.

About International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)
Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port operations, management and development. ICTSI's portfolio of terminals and projects spans developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa. ICTSI has received global acclaim for its public-private partnerships with governments divesting of their port assets to the private sector. (www.ictsi.com)


Return to previous page

Disclaimer

International Container Terminal Service Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 09:26:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TE
04:27aINTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : ICTSI´s Batumi terminal builds capacity o..
PU
02/11INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : Enrique Razon nod awaited on Hanjin takeo..
AQ
02/06INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : ICTSI earns best corporate bond award
PU
02/02INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : Promise fulfilled
AQ
01/29INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : ICTSI Manila employee rewards winners get..
PU
01/27INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : Razon, Ayala to partner for Wawa Dam proj..
AQ
01/23INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : Thais in full force
AQ
01/23INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : ICTSI reaches milestone 200,000 TEUs in 2..
AQ
01/22INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : Ardina eyes momentum
AQ
01/18INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SER : Candidates Vie to Run Cameroon's Deep Wat..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 362 M
EBIT 2018 436 M
Net income 2018 163 M
Debt 2018 1 726 M
Yield 2018 2,16%
P/E ratio 2018 28,91
P/E ratio 2019 21,98
EV / Sales 2018 4,53x
EV / Sales 2019 4,13x
Capitalization 4 443 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE
Duration : Period :
International Container Terminal Service Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,21 $
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Klar Razon Chairman & President
Rafael Jose dela Cruz Consing Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Hibbert Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Jose C. Ibazeta Non-Executive Director
Stephen G. Paradies Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICE4 443
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO LTD6.56%18 944
DP WORLD LTD--.--%13 114
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-15.71%9 593
MISC BHD--.--%7 467
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS CO LTD17.32%6 873
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.