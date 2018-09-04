International Container Terminal Service : Victoria International Container Terminal facilitates big ship calls in Melbourne

Home Our Releases Victoria International Container Terminal facilitates big ship calls in Melbourne

Tuesday, Sep 04, 2018

The 8063TEU capacity OOCL Seoul alongside at Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), Port of Melbourne, Australia. The vessel's arrival signals Melbourne's growing ability to match the performance of its peers, Sydney and Brisbane, to accept the larger capacity vessels now being introduced into key Australian container trades.

The OOCL Seoul, featuring a LOA of 322.97 meters and beam of 42.8 meters, operates in the central China - Australia East Coast service jointly operated with COSCO and ANL, that has recently been the subject of a capacity boost via the introduction of vessels with capacities in the range 8063 to 8500TEU, LOA from 320 meters to 335 meters and beams in the range 42.8 meters to 45.6 meters. VICT, as planned by the Port of Melbourne Corp. and developed by International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), parent of VICT, is a highly automated terminal designed to meet the requirement for new capacity in Melbourne, but more importantly to provide an efficient solution to catering for the larger vessel types now being progressively introduced into Australian container trade lanes. Vessels of a similar size and specification to the OOCL Seoul are expected to become an increasingly familiar sight at VICT which is able to accept larger vessels than other container handling facilities active in the port.

Approximately 3400 containers were handled during the call, with crane productivity at around 70 moves an hour.

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT)

VICT, a fully automated container terminal, commenced operations at Webb Dock East, Port of Melbourne in March 2017. A wholly-owned subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI), VICT is purpose-built to meet the need for new container handling capacity and to provide a solution to accommodating the larger vessels now being deployed in East Coast Australia container shipping trade lanes. www.vict.com.au

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) operates 30 terminals in 18 countries and is recognised to be a leading developer, manager and operator of gateway terminals of different sizes and serving extended hinterlands. ICTSI has invested AUD660 million in VICT, in infrastructure, equipment, systems and personnel training designed to deliver the highest standards of operation and overall service quality. www.ictsi.com.