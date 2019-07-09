International Elite : (1) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; (2) CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME; AND (3) CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE【PDF file】

Log in
INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD

(1328)
International Elite : (1) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; (2) CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME; AND (3) CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

07/09/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDSTREAM INVESTMENT LIMITED

金涌投資有限公司

(formerly known as International Elite Ltd.)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1328)

  CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
    The Board is pleased to announce that the change of English name of the Company from "International Elite Ltd." to "Goldstream Investment Limited" and the change of the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "精英國際有限公司" to "金涌 投資有限公司" have become effective on 4 June 2019.
  CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME
    The English stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "INT'L ELITE" to "GOLDSTREAM INV" and the Chinese stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "精英國際" to "金涌投資", with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 12 July 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "1328".
  CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

T h e w e b s i t e o f t h e C o m p a n y w i l l b e c h a n g e d f r o m " w w w . i e l . h k " t o "www.goldstreaminvestment.com" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 12 July 2019.

References are made to (i) the announcement of Goldstream Investment Limited (formerly known as International Elite Ltd.) (the "Company") dated 26 March 2019; (ii) the circular of the Company dated 30 April 2019 (the "Circular"); and (iii) the poll results announcement of the AGM of the Company dated 4 June 2019, in relation to, among other things, the proposed change of the English name of the Company from "International Elite Ltd." to "Goldstream Investment Limited" and the proposed change of the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "精英國際有限公司" to "金涌投資有限公司" (the "Change of Company Name"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

  1. CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME
    The Board is pleased to announce that subsequent to the passing of a special resolution in relation to the Change of Company Name by the Shareholders at the AGM held on 4 June 2019, the Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name was issued by the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands on 17 June 2019, certifying that the change of English name of the Company from "International Elite Ltd." to "Goldstream Investment Limited" and the change of the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "精英國際有限 公司" to "金涌投資有限公司" have been registered and the Change of Company Name have become effective on 4 June 2019.
    The Certificate of Registration of Alteration of Name of Registered Non-Hong Kong Company was issued by the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong on 2 July 2019 confirming the registration of the new English and Chinese name of the Company in Hong Kong under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
    Effects of the Change of Company Name
    The Change of Company Name will not affect any of the rights of the holders of securities of the Company nor the Company's daily business operation and its financial position. All existing certificates of securities in issue bearing the former name of the Company will continue to be evidence of title to such securities of the Company and will continue to be valid for trading, settlement, registration and delivery purposes. There will not be any arrangement for free exchange of existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates printed in the new name of the Company. With effect from 12 July 2019, new share certificates will be issued in the new name of the Company.

  CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME
    The English stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "INT'L ELITE" to "GOLDSTREAM INV" and the Chinese stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "精英國際" to "金涌投資", with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 12 July 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "1328".
  CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

T h e w e b s i t e o f t h e C o m p a n y w i l l b e c h a n g e d f r o m " w w w . i e l . h k " t o "www.goldstreaminvestment.com" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 12 July 2019.

By order of the board of

Goldstream Investment Limited

Mr. Zhao John Huan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhao John Huan, Dr. Lin Tun, Mr. Yuan Bing and Ms. Li Yin and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Xue Dao, Mr. Cheung Sai Ming and Mr. Liu Chun Bao.

Disclaimer

International Elite Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 10:02:04 UTC
