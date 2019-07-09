International Elite : (1) CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; (2) CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME; AND (3) CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE【PDF file】

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GOLDSTREAM INVESTMENT LIMITED

金涌投資有限公司

(formerly known as International Elite Ltd.)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1328)

CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME; CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME; AND CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board is pleased to announce that the change of English name of the Company from "International Elite Ltd." to "Goldstream Investment Limited" and the change of the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from " 精英國際有限公司 " to " 金涌 投資有限公司 " have become effective on 4 June 2019. CHANGE OF STOCK SHORT NAME

The English stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from "INT'L ELITE" to "GOLDSTREAM INV" and the Chinese stock short name of the Company for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange will be changed from " 精英國際 " to " 金涌投資 ", with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 12 July 2019. The stock code of the Company on the Stock Exchange will remain unchanged as "1328". CHANGE OF COMPANY WEBSITE

T h e w e b s i t e o f t h e C o m p a n y w i l l b e c h a n g e d f r o m " w w w . i e l . h k " t o "www.goldstreaminvestment.com" with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 12 July 2019.