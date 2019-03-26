International Elite : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018【PDF file】

NOTES:

1.GENERAL INFORMATION

International Elite Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") is principally engaged in the provision of Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") services, which include inbound services and outbound services, to companies in various service-oriented industries. Following the acquisition of Sunward Telecom Limited and its subsidiaries ("Sunward Group") in September 2010, the Group is also engaged in research and development, production and sales of Radio-Frequency Subscriber Identity Module ("RF-SIM") products and licensing of the RF-SIM operation rights in markets other than Hong Kong and Macau as well as the research and development and technology transfer of Certificate Authority-SIM("CA-SIM") application right to customers. Following the acquisition of Global Link Communications Holdings Limited ("GLCH") in April 2016 the Group was also engaged in the provision of passenger information management system ("PIMS"). The Group has no longer engaged in PIMS business and RF-SIM business following the completion of disposal of interest in GLCH through distribution in specie in October 2018 and disposal of interest in Sunward Telecom Limited in November 2018. Following the acquisition of Goldstream Capital Management Limited ("GCML") and Goldstream Securities Limited ("GSL") ("Goldstream Companies") in November 2018, the Group is also engaged in the provision of investment management ("IM") services.

The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 September 2000 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is the Grand Pavilion Commercial Centre, Oleander Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman KY1-1208, Cayman Islands. The Company has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 25 May 2009.

These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), unless otherwise stated.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

2.1Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis.

On 30 July 2018, the Company entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Mr. Li Kin Shing to dispose of the Group's 100% of the issued capital of MZone Network Limited and Sunward Telecom Limited at a consideration of HK$135,000,000 (the "Disposal Group"). The transaction was completed during the year ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, the financial results of the Disposal Group are presented in the consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of cash flows as "Discontinued Operations" in accordance with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sales and Discontinued Operations". Comparative figures for 2017 have also been restated.

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.