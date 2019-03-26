International Elite : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018【PDF file】
03/26/2019 | 10:45pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD.
精英國際有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1328)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
•The Group's revenue was approximately HK$270,915,000, representing an increase of approximately 5% as compared with approximately HK$258,371,000 in 2017.
•Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was approximately HK$76,446,000, while loss attributable to equity holders of the Company was approximately HK$49,200,000 in 2017. The significant increase in profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 were mainly attributable to the gains on (i) the distribution in specie of shares in Global Link Communications Holdings Limited ("GLCH"); and (ii) the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Sunward Telecom Limited and MZone Network Limited.
•Basic earnings per share was HK0.82 cents, while basic loss per share was HK0.54 cents in 2017.
•On 9 August 2018, the Board resolved to declare a special dividend by distribution in specie (the "Distribution in Specie") of 873,683,120 ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of GLCH ("Global Link Shares"), representing approximately 42% of the then total number of issued Global Link Shares to the shareholder(s) whose name(s) appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the record date, 5 October 2018 ("Qualifying Shareholders"), on a pro-rata basis of 961 Global Link Shares for every 10,000 ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company held by the Qualifying Shareholders. On 15 October 2018, relevant share certificates of Global Link Shares were issued and despatched to Qualifying Shareholders and the Distribution in Specie was completed. The Board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.
RESULTS
The board of Directors (the "Board") of International Elite Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, all of which have been reviewed by the audit committee, together with the comparative figures for last year, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT for the year ended 31 December 2018
2018
(Restated)
2017
Notes
HK$'000
HK$'000
Continuing operations
270,915
Revenue
3,4
258,371
Cost of providing services
(244,051)
(242,170)
Gross profit
26,864
16,201
Other income
3
6,334
6,384
Administrative and other operating expenses
(61,432)
(41,190)
Operating loss
(28,234)
(18,605)
Finance income
2,609
-
Finance cost
(54)
-
Finance income, net
2,555
-
Loss before income tax
(25,679)
(18,605)
Income tax (expenses)/credit
5
(840)
1,951
Loss from continuing operations
(26,519)
(16,654)
Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
8
100,908
(44,168)
Profit/(loss) for the year
74,389
(60,822)
(Loss)/profit attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(26,519)
Continuing operations
(16,654)
Discontinued operations
102,965
(32,546)
76,446
(49,200)
Non-controlling interests
-
Continuing operations
-
Discontinued operations
(2,057)
(11,622)
(2,057)
(11,622)
(Loss)/earning per share attributable to the owners
of the Company during the year (expressed in HK cents per share)
Basic and diluted
(0.29)
Continuing operations
(0.18)
Discontinued operations
1.11
(0.36)
Total
7
0.82
(0.54)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the year ended 31 December 2018
(Restated)
2018
2017
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit/(loss) for the year
74,389
(60,822)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Continuing operations:
- Currency translation differences
(6,955)
9,336
Discontinued operations:
- Currency translation differences
(6,253)
8,433
- Exchange reserves released upon disposal of businesses
(86,241)
-
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax
(99,449)
17,769
Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax
(25,060)
(43,053)
Total comprehensive loss for the year is attributable to
- Owners of the Company
(22,291)
(32,170)
- Non-controlling interests
(2,769)
(10,883)
(25,060)
(43,053)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year is attributable
to the owners of the Company arises from:
Continuing operations
(33,474)
(7,318)
Discontinued operations
11,183
(24,852)
Total
(22,291)
(32,170)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
as at 31 December 2018
2018
2017
Note
HK$'000
HK$'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
47,379
55,085
Goodwill
9
197,833
41,459
Intangible assets
115,208
45,205
Deferred tax assets
-
2,972
Long term deposits
615
632
361,035
145,353
Current assets
Inventories
-
30,313
Trade and bills receivables
10
98,294
178,179
Prepayment, deposits and other receivables
10
44,017
-
Cash and cash equivalents
460,352
383,856
602,663
592,348
Total assets
963,698
737,701
EQUITY
Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the Company
Share capital
113,465
90,835
Reserves
721,868
518,839
835,333
609,674
Non-controlling interests
-
63,796
Total equity
835,333
673,470
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings from a former director
12
47,445
-
Deferred tax liabilities
18,891
2,025
66,336
2,025
Current liabilities
Trade, bills and other payables
11
60,935
37,355
Provision for warranty
-
15,980
Contract liabilities
309
-
Provision for taxation
785
8,871
62,029
62,206
Total liabilities
128,365
64,231
Total equity and liabilities
963,698
737,701
NOTES:
1.GENERAL INFORMATION
International Elite Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") is principally engaged in the provision of Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") services, which include inbound services and outbound services, to companies in various service-oriented industries. Following the acquisition of Sunward Telecom Limited and its subsidiaries ("Sunward Group") in September 2010, the Group is also engaged in research and development, production and sales of Radio-Frequency Subscriber Identity Module ("RF-SIM") products and licensing of the RF-SIM operation rights in markets other than Hong Kong and Macau as well as the research and development and technology transfer of Certificate Authority-SIM("CA-SIM") application right to customers. Following the acquisition of Global Link Communications Holdings Limited ("GLCH") in April 2016 the Group was also engaged in the provision of passenger information management system ("PIMS"). The Group has no longer engaged in PIMS business and RF-SIM business following the completion of disposal of interest in GLCH through distribution in specie in October 2018 and disposal of interest in Sunward Telecom Limited in November 2018. Following the acquisition of Goldstream Capital Management Limited ("GCML") and Goldstream Securities Limited ("GSL") ("Goldstream Companies") in November 2018, the Group is also engaged in the provision of investment management ("IM") services.
The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 September 2000 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is the Grand Pavilion Commercial Centre, Oleander Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman KY1-1208, Cayman Islands. The Company has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 25 May 2009.
These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), unless otherwise stated.
2.BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
2.1Basis of preparation
The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis.
On 30 July 2018, the Company entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Mr. Li Kin Shing to dispose of the Group's 100% of the issued capital of MZone Network Limited and Sunward Telecom Limited at a consideration of HK$135,000,000 (the "Disposal Group"). The transaction was completed during the year ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, the financial results of the Disposal Group are presented in the consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of cash flows as "Discontinued Operations" in accordance with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sales and Discontinued Operations". Comparative figures for 2017 have also been restated.
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.
