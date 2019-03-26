International Elite : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018【PDF file】

Log in
INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD

(1328)
International Elite : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/26/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD.

精英國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1328)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

The Group's revenue was approximately HK$270,915,000, representing an increase of approximately 5% as compared with approximately HK$258,371,000 in 2017.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was approximately HK$76,446,000, while loss attributable to equity holders of the Company was approximately HK$49,200,000 in 2017. The significant increase in profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 were mainly attributable to the gains on (i) the distribution in specie of shares in Global Link Communications Holdings Limited ("GLCH"); and (ii) the disposal of the entire issued share capital of Sunward Telecom Limited and MZone Network Limited.

Basic earnings per share was HK0.82 cents, while basic loss per share was HK0.54 cents in 2017.

On 9 August 2018, the Board resolved to declare a special dividend by distribution in specie (the "Distribution in Specie") of 873,683,120 ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of GLCH ("Global Link Shares"), representing approximately 42% of the then total number of issued Global Link Shares to the shareholder(s) whose name(s) appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the record date, 5 October 2018 ("Qualifying Shareholders"), on a pro-rata basis of 961 Global Link Shares for every 10,000 ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company held by the Qualifying Shareholders. On 15 October 2018, relevant share certificates of Global Link Shares were issued and despatched to Qualifying Shareholders and the Distribution in Specie was completed. The Board does not recommend the payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018.

- 1 -

RESULTS

The board of Directors (the "Board") of International Elite Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018, all of which have been reviewed by the audit committee, together with the comparative figures for last year, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT for the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

(Restated)

2017

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

Continuing operations

270,915

Revenue

3,4

258,371

Cost of providing services

(244,051)

(242,170)

Gross profit

26,864

16,201

Other income

3

6,334

6,384

Administrative and other operating expenses

(61,432)

(41,190)

Operating loss

(28,234)

(18,605)

Finance income

2,609

-

Finance cost

(54)

-

Finance income, net

2,555

-

Loss before income tax

(25,679)

(18,605)

Income tax (expenses)/credit

5

(840)

1,951

Loss from continuing operations

(26,519)

(16,654)

Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations

8

100,908

(44,168)

Profit/(loss) for the year

74,389

(60,822)

(Loss)/profit attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(26,519)

Continuing operations

(16,654)

Discontinued operations

102,965

(32,546)

76,446

(49,200)

Non-controlling interests

-

Continuing operations

-

Discontinued operations

(2,057)

(11,622)

(2,057)

(11,622)

(Loss)/earning per share attributable to the owners

of the Company during the year (expressed in HK cents per share)

Basic and diluted

(0.29)

Continuing operations

(0.18)

Discontinued operations

1.11

(0.36)

Total

7

0.82

(0.54)

- 2 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the year ended 31 December 2018

(Restated)

2018

2017

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit/(loss) for the year

74,389

(60,822)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Continuing operations:

- Currency translation differences

(6,955)

9,336

Discontinued operations:

- Currency translation differences

(6,253)

8,433

- Exchange reserves released upon disposal of businesses

(86,241)

-

Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax

(99,449)

17,769

Total comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax

(25,060)

(43,053)

Total comprehensive loss for the year is attributable to

- Owners of the Company

(22,291)

(32,170)

- Non-controlling interests

(2,769)

(10,883)

(25,060)

(43,053)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the year is attributable

to the owners of the Company arises from:

Continuing operations

(33,474)

(7,318)

Discontinued operations

11,183

(24,852)

Total

(22,291)

(32,170)

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Note

HK$'000

HK$'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

47,379

55,085

Goodwill

9

197,833

41,459

Intangible assets

115,208

45,205

Deferred tax assets

-

2,972

Long term deposits

615

632

361,035

145,353

Current assets

Inventories

-

30,313

Trade and bills receivables

10

98,294

178,179

Prepayment, deposits and other receivables

10

44,017

-

Cash and cash equivalents

460,352

383,856

602,663

592,348

Total assets

963,698

737,701

EQUITY

Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

113,465

90,835

Reserves

721,868

518,839

835,333

609,674

Non-controlling interests

-

63,796

Total equity

835,333

673,470

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings from a former director

12

47,445

-

Deferred tax liabilities

18,891

2,025

66,336

2,025

Current liabilities

Trade, bills and other payables

11

60,935

37,355

Provision for warranty

-

15,980

Contract liabilities

309

-

Provision for taxation

785

8,871

62,029

62,206

Total liabilities

128,365

64,231

Total equity and liabilities

963,698

737,701

- 4 -

NOTES:

1.GENERAL INFORMATION

International Elite Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") is principally engaged in the provision of Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") services, which include inbound services and outbound services, to companies in various service-oriented industries. Following the acquisition of Sunward Telecom Limited and its subsidiaries ("Sunward Group") in September 2010, the Group is also engaged in research and development, production and sales of Radio-Frequency Subscriber Identity Module ("RF-SIM") products and licensing of the RF-SIM operation rights in markets other than Hong Kong and Macau as well as the research and development and technology transfer of Certificate Authority-SIM("CA-SIM") application right to customers. Following the acquisition of Global Link Communications Holdings Limited ("GLCH") in April 2016 the Group was also engaged in the provision of passenger information management system ("PIMS"). The Group has no longer engaged in PIMS business and RF-SIM business following the completion of disposal of interest in GLCH through distribution in specie in October 2018 and disposal of interest in Sunward Telecom Limited in November 2018. Following the acquisition of Goldstream Capital Management Limited ("GCML") and Goldstream Securities Limited ("GSL") ("Goldstream Companies") in November 2018, the Group is also engaged in the provision of investment management ("IM") services.

The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 18 September 2000 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of its registered office is the Grand Pavilion Commercial Centre, Oleander Way, 802 West Bay Road, Grand Cayman KY1-1208, Cayman Islands. The Company has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 25 May 2009.

These consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), unless otherwise stated.

2.BASIS OF PREPARATION AND CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

2.1Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs") issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance Cap. 622. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost basis.

On 30 July 2018, the Company entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Mr. Li Kin Shing to dispose of the Group's 100% of the issued capital of MZone Network Limited and Sunward Telecom Limited at a consideration of HK$135,000,000 (the "Disposal Group"). The transaction was completed during the year ended 31 December 2018. Accordingly, the financial results of the Disposal Group are presented in the consolidated income statement and consolidated statement of cash flows as "Discontinued Operations" in accordance with IFRS 5 "Non-current Assets Held for Sales and Discontinued Operations". Comparative figures for 2017 have also been restated.

The preparation of the consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRSs requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

International Elite Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 02:44:00 UTC
