International Elite : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018【PDF file】

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 07:44am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedInternational Elite Ltd. 3 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 01328

Description :

INT'L ELITEBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : - -Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.01

HK$200,000,000.00

0

HK$0.01

HK$200,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

20,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

0

20,000,000,000

- -

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

- -

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- -

Description :

Description :

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

- -

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

- -

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$200,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

11,346,472,321

- -

- -

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

- -

- -

- -

Balance at close of

the month

11,346,472,321

- -

- -

No. of other classes of shares

- -- -- -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Movement during the month

1.

shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

International Elite Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 06:43:09 UTC
