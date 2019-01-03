International Elite : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018【PDF file】

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date SubmittedInternational Elite Ltd. 3 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 01328

Description :

INT'L ELITEBalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : - -Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.01 HK$200,000,000.00 0 HK$0.01 HK$200,000,000.00 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 20,000,000,000

No. of ordinary shares

0

20,000,000,000

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares - -

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

Description : preference shares No. of other classes of shares

- - No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) - -

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$200,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 11,346,472,321 - - - - Increase/ (decrease) during the month - - - - - - Balance at close of the month 11,346,472,321 - - - -

No. of other classes of shares

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Movement during the month

1.

shares

(Note 1)

2.

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer whichCurrency of nominal value

Description of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

2.

3.

4.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)