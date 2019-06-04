Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  International Elite Ltd    1328   KYG4842Y1109

INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD

(1328)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Elite : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2019【PDF file】

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 02:55am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/05/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

International Elite Ltd.

Date Submitted

4 June 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 01328

Description :

INT'L ELITE

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$200,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

20,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$200,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : - -

Description :

- -

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

- -

Description :

- -

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

- -

Description :

- -

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State

currency) :

HK$200,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

11,346,472,321

- -

- -

- -

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

- -

- -

- -

Balance at close of

- -

the month

11,346,472,321

- -

- -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value thereto

close of the

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

1.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

International Elite Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 06:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD
02:55aINTERNATIONAL ELITE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
05/02INTERNATIONAL ELITE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
04/29INTERNATIONAL ELITE : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING【PDF file】
PU
04/29INTERNATIONAL ELITE : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON..
PU
04/29INTERNATIONAL ELITE : Annual Report 2018 【PDF file】
PU
04/29INTERNATIONAL ELITE : GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTI..
PU
04/23INTERNATIONAL ELITE : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR【PDF file】
PU
04/23INTERNATIONAL ELITE : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION【PDF f..
PU
04/02INTERNATIONAL ELITE : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities..
PU
03/26INTERNATIONAL ELITE : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2011 -
EBIT 2011 -
Net income 2011 -
Debt 2011 -
Yield 2011 -
P/E ratio 2011 -
P/E ratio 2012 -
Capi. / Sales 2011 0
Capi. / Sales 2012 -
Capitalization 1 305 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD
Duration : Period :
International Elite Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tun Lin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tsan Fai Lam Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Yong Zhao Chief Technology Officer
Yin Li Executive Director
Xue Dao Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD-4.00%166
WORLDPAY INC54.77%37 857
CINTAS CORPORATION32.94%23 197
TELEPERFORMANCE22.85%11 253
EDENRED28.46%10 930
INTERTEK GROUP11.08%10 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About