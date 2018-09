Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD.

ၚߵ਷ყϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1328)

POLL RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 24 SEPTEMBER 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 24 September 2018.

Reference is made to the circular of International Elite Ltd. (the "Company") dated 31 August 2018 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the resolutions proposed were duly passed by the Independent Shareholders by way of poll at the EGM held on 24 September 2018.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer at the EGM for the purpose of vote-taking.

POLL RESULTS

The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the EGM are as follows:

Special Resolution (Note 1) No. of Votes (Note 2) (%) For Against 1. To approve the Amendments to Articles 517,614,480 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) Ordinary Resolutions (Note 1) No. of Votes (Note 2) (%) For Against 2. To approve the Distribution in Specie 517,614,480 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3. To approve the Disposal 517,614,480 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4. To approve the Acquisition and the grant of the Specific Mandate 517,614,480 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5. To approve the Management Agreements and the Management Services Annual Caps 517,614,480 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%)

Notes:

1. The full text of the resolutions are set out in the notice of EGM dated 31 August 2018.

2. Based on the total number of the votes attaching to the Shares held by the Independent Shareholders cast, i.e. 517,614,480 Shares.

As more than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of special resolution no. 1 and more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the ordinary resolutions no. 2 to 5, all the resolutions were duly passed at the EGM.

As at the date of the EGM, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 9,083,460,000 Shares. As mentioned in the Circular, the Sellers and the Offeror, their respective associates and parties acting in concert with any of them; and any Shareholders who are involved in or interested in any of the SPA, the Disposal Agreement, the Acquisition Agreement, the Management Agreements and the respective transactions contemplated thereunder (collectively, the "Interested Shareholders") were required to abstain, and have abstained, from voting on the resolutions at the EGM. So far as the Directors' are aware based on public information, the Interested Shareholders were interested in 7,224,900,000 Shares. As such, Independent Shareholders holding a total of 1,858,560,000 Shares were entitled to attend and vote for or against the resolutions at the EGM. Save as disclosed above, there were no Shareholders required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the resolutions at the EGM and there were no Shares entitling any Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules.

CONSENT TO THE SPECIAL DEAL

On 20 September 2018, the Executive has conditionally granted its consent to the Special Deal (i.e. the Disposal), subject to the Special Deal being approved by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM to be taken by way of poll. As the Special Deal has been approved by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM by way of poll and therefore, the aforementioned condition of the Special Deal has been fulfilled as at the date of this announcement.

By Order of the Board

International Elite Ltd.

Li Kin Shing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Li Kin Shing, Ms. Li Yin, Mr. Wong Kin Wa and Mr. Li Wen and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chen Xue Dao, Mr. Cheung Sai Ming and Mr. Liu Chun Bao.

The Directors jointly and severally accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this announcement, and confirm, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge, opinions expressed in this announcement have been arrived at after due and careful consideration and there are no other facts not contained in this announcement, the omission of which would make any statement contained in this announcement misleading.