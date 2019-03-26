International Elite : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND PROPOSED ADOPTION OF AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION【PDF file】

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INTERNATIONAL ELITE LTD.

精英國際有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1328)

PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

The Board proposes to change the English name of the Company from "International Elite Ltd." to "Goldstream Investment Limited" and to change the dual foreign name in Chinese of the Company from "精英國際有限公司" to "金涌投資有限公司", subject to the fulfillment of the conditions set out in the paragraph headed "Conditions of the Proposed Change of Company Name" in this announcement.

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF AMENDED AND RESTATED MEMORANDUM AND

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

In view of the proposed Change of Company Name, the Board also proposes to adopt the Amended and Restated M&A to reflect the Change of Company Name, with the Amended and Restated M&A taking effect at the same time the Change of Company Name becomes effective. The proposed adoption of the Amended and Restated M&A is subject to the fulfillment of the conditions set out in the paragraph headed "Conditions of the proposed Change of Company Name" in this announcement and the passing of a special resolution by the Shareholders at the AGM approving the adoption of the Amended and Restated M&A.