4. Annual general meetings

4.1 The Chairman of the Committee shall attend the annual general meetings of the

Company and be prepared to respond to any shareholder questions on the Committee's activities and responsibilities. If the Chairman of the Committee is unable to attend, a member of the Committee (who must be an independent non-executive Director) shall attend the annual general meeting of the Company. Such person shall be prepared to respond to any shareholder questions on the Committee's activities and responsibilities.