DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) and Encourages Flavors & Fragrances Investors to Contact the Firm

10/09/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (NYSE: IFF) securities between May 7, 2018 and August 5, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 11, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The company acquired Frutarom Industries, Ltd. (“Frutarom”) in October 2018. On August 5, 2019, after the market closed, the company disclosed that Frutarom had “made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers” in Russia and Ukraine and that “key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments.” The Company also lowered its 2019 financial guidance for sales to a range of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, from a range of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, and for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $4.85 to $5.05, from $4.90 to $5.10.

On this news, the company’s share price fell $22.56 per share, or nearly 16%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019.

The complaint, filed on August 12, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Frutarom had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) that senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) that, as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) that, as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) that the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Flavors & Fragrances securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Flavors & Fragrances class action, please go to https://bespc.com/IFF. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
