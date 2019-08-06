Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ("Flavors & Fragrances") (NYSE: IFF) for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2019, Flavors & Fragrances announced it is investigating "improper payments" made by Israeli ingredient and flavor subsidiary Frutarom, which the company acquired in a $7.1 billion deal in May 2018.

During the integration of Frutarom, the Company said, it was made aware of allegations that "two Frutarom businesses operating principally in Russia and Ukraine made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers."

Additionally, on August 5, 2019, Flavors & Fragrances reported second-quarter financial results and reduced its outlook for the full year.

Following this news, Flavors & Fragrances stock fell over 15% in early morning trading on August 6, 2019.

If you lost money, realized or unrealized on your Flavors & Fragrances investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP