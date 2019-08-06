Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Flavors & Fragrances    IFF

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

(IFF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“IFF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IFF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 5, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that Frutarom Industries Ltd. (“Frutarom”) had “made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers” in Russia and Ukraine and that “key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments.” The Company had acquired Frutarom in October 2018.

On this news, shares of IFF fell sharply during intraday trading on August 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased IFF securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
07:28pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of International..
BU
05:07pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates International Flavors & Fragrances
PR
03:15pFLAVORS & FRAGRANCES (IFF) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into In..
PR
01:46pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Internati..
BU
09:14aINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Inc..
AQ
08/05INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FIN..
AQ
08/05INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/05INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; In..
BU
07/29INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 191 M
EBIT 2019 1 002 M
Net income 2019 558 M
Debt 2019 3 967 M
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 24,5x
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,21x
EV / Sales2020 2,94x
Capitalization 12 697 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
Duration : Period :
International Flavors & Fragrances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 146,87  $
Last Close Price 118,91  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Fortanet Executive Vice President-Operations
Richard A. O'Leary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer
Katherine M. Hudson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES7.11%15 094
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD41.64%36 499
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S2.22%11 283
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-16.27%8 800
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD109.54%5 044
JONJEE HI-TECH IND.& COM. GRP CO., LTD33.06%4 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group