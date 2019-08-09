Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Continues its Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF)

0
08/09/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) continues its investigation on behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“IFF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IFF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On August 5, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that Frutarom Industries Ltd. (“Frutarom”) had “made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers” in Russia and Ukraine and that “key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments.” The Company had acquired Frutarom in October 2018.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $22.56 per share, or nearly 16%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased IFF securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
