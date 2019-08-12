Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Jansen v. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., et al., (Case No. 1:19-cv-07536), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (“IFF” or the “Company”) securities between May 7, 2018 and August 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The Company acquired Frutarom Industries Ltd. (“Frutarom”) in October 2018 for $7.1 billion.

On August 5, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that Frutarom had “made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers” in Russia and Ukraine and that “key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments.” The Company also reduced its 2019 financial guidance for sales to a range of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, from a range of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, and for adjusted earnings per share to a range of $4.85 to $5.05, from $4.90 to $5.10.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $22.56 per share, or nearly 16%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Frutarom had bribed customers in Russia and Ukraine; (2) that senior management at Frutarom were aware of such improper payments; (3) that, as a result, Frutarom’s financial results were materially overstated; (4) that, as a result of the improper payments, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; (5) that the Company had not completed adequate due diligence before acquiring Frutarom; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unlikely to achieve purported synergies from the acquisition; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased IFF securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

