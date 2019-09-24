IFF Reconfirms Sustainability Goals as it Celebrates Climate Week; Signs UN's Business Ambition for 1.5°C: Our Only Future

Regulatory News:

IFF, a leading innovator of taste, scent, nutrition and ingredients (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) reconfirmed its commitment to mitigate climate change by signing the UN’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C: Our Only Future pledge. In doing so, IFF joins almost 90 like-minded companies in committing to set science-based emissions targets to limit global temperature rise to 1.5-degrees Celsius. This action is in line with IFF’s recently launched purpose statement: To redefine how we live in and care for the resources of our world.

To help make good on the coalition pledge, the Company is employing a strategy of energy efficiency and increasing its use of renewable energy. In the US, IFF is expanding its reliance on solar to run its R&D center in New Jersey. As part of its EcoEffective+ environmental initiatives, IFF already set a leading emissions target for 2025, approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), and in line with the Paris Climate Agreement’s global warming goals.

IFF Chairman & CEO Andreas Fibig said, “We were able to confidently sign on to the UN coalition because of the stringent targets we set for ourselves last year. Our goals are aggressive and ambitious, and we continuously challenge ourselves to do more for our future generations.”

In addition to signing on to the UN coalition, IFF’s EVP, Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer, Dr. Gregory Yep, will host the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s (WBCSD) CEO Breakfast: Disruption Impacting your Business Within 10 Years at the upcoming Climate Action Summit at the 209th UN General Assembly (UNGA). This year’s meeting will focus on key trends and drivers for business, including the increasing scale and need for a circular economy.

Mr. Fibig concluded, “We aim to do more for the world than just satisfy the senses. We want to do good, for people and planet. We’re not perfect, but we’re committed to pushing for more at every opportunity. And I am proud that our people stand behind this commitment and are willing to act on it, every day!”

To join the movement and take action, visit: unglobalcompact.org/OurOnlyFuture

For more information on IFF’s sustainability initiatives, visit iff.com/sustain.

