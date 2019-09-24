Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.    IFF

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IFF Reconfirms Sustainability Goals as it Celebrates Climate Week; Signs UN's Business Ambition for 1.5°C: Our Only Future

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Regulatory News:

IFF, a leading innovator of taste, scent, nutrition and ingredients (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) reconfirmed its commitment to mitigate climate change by signing the UN’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C: Our Only Future pledge. In doing so, IFF joins almost 90 like-minded companies in committing to set science-based emissions targets to limit global temperature rise to 1.5-degrees Celsius. This action is in line with IFF’s recently launched purpose statement: To redefine how we live in and care for the resources of our world.

To help make good on the coalition pledge, the Company is employing a strategy of energy efficiency and increasing its use of renewable energy. In the US, IFF is expanding its reliance on solar to run its R&D center in New Jersey. As part of its EcoEffective+ environmental initiatives, IFF already set a leading emissions target for 2025, approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi), and in line with the Paris Climate Agreement’s global warming goals.

IFF Chairman & CEO Andreas Fibig said, “We were able to confidently sign on to the UN coalition because of the stringent targets we set for ourselves last year. Our goals are aggressive and ambitious, and we continuously challenge ourselves to do more for our future generations.”

In addition to signing on to the UN coalition, IFF’s EVP, Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer, Dr. Gregory Yep, will host the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s (WBCSD) CEO Breakfast: Disruption Impacting your Business Within 10 Years at the upcoming Climate Action Summit at the 209th UN General Assembly (UNGA). This year’s meeting will focus on key trends and drivers for business, including the increasing scale and need for a circular economy.

Mr. Fibig concluded, “We aim to do more for the world than just satisfy the senses. We want to do good, for people and planet. We’re not perfect, but we’re committed to pushing for more at every opportunity. And I am proud that our people stand behind this commitment and are willing to act on it, every day!”

To join the movement and take action, visit: unglobalcompact.org/OurOnlyFuture

For more information on IFF’s sustainability initiatives, visit iff.com/sustain.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we’re using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
04:17pIFF RECONFIRMS SUSTAINABILITY GOALS : Our Only Future
BU
09/23Levi Strauss, Danone, Unilever Among Companies Committing to Climate Action
DJ
09/20INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/18IFF : to Present at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference September 25
BU
09/17INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigati..
PR
09/17IFF : -Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Acquires Speximo AB
BU
09/16IFF : Celebrates Opening of New Innovation Center in Holmdel's Historic Bell Wor..
BU
08/29INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Inter..
BU
08/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Internationa..
PR
08/20IFF : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 5
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 169 M
EBIT 2019 975 M
Net income 2019 543 M
Debt 2019 3 768 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,27x
EV / Sales2020 3,09x
Capitalization 13 110 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.
Duration : Period :
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 133,27  $
Last Close Price 122,78  $
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Fortanet Executive Vice President-Operations
Richard A. O'Leary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer
Katherine M. Hudson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-8.56%13 110
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD61.51%41 769
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S-1.11%11 206
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-11.19%9 235
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD136.60%5 646
JONJEE HI-TECH IND.& COM. GRP CO., LTD39.44%4 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group