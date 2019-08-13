Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Flavors & Fragrances    IFF

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

(IFF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. - IFF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with losses in excess of $100,000 that they have until October 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (“IFF” or the “Company”), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 7, 2018 and August 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of IFF and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-iff/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

IFF and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2019, IFF disclosed that Frutarom Industries, acquired in 2018, had improperly paid a number of customer representatives in Russia and Ukraine, a fact known by “key members of Frutarom’s senior management.” Further, IFF revealed it was reducing its 2019 sales financial guidance from $5.2B-$5.3B to $5.15B-$5.25B and adjusted EPS guidance from $4.90-$5.10 to $4.85-$5.05.

On this news, the price of IFF’s shares plummeted.

The case is Jansen v. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., 1:19-cv-07536.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
06:31pINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Announces Filing..
BU
05:30pINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SHAREHOLDER AL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
12:57pIFF CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Clas..
PR
12:53pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10:48aThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against In..
BU
08/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf Internatio..
BU
08/09GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Internati..
BU
08/09Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues its Investigation on Behalf of Inter..
BU
08/09BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Announces Investigation of International Fl..
PR
08/08INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Continues to ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 168 M
EBIT 2019 1 000 M
Net income 2019 518 M
Debt 2019 3 777 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 25,8x
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,18x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 12 675 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
Duration : Period :
International Flavors & Fragrances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 137,80  $
Last Close Price 118,71  $
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Fortanet Executive Vice President-Operations
Richard A. O'Leary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer
Katherine M. Hudson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES-8.74%12 822
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD43.74%37 501
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S-4.30%10 806
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-16.18%9 117
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD105.93%5 226
JONJEE HI-TECH IND.& COM. GRP CO., LTD34.76%4 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group